Leostream Joins IGEL Ready Technology Partner Program, Brings Leostream Launcher to IGEL App Portal®

New integration enables IGEL OS™ users to connect to physical, virtual and cloud-hosted desktops and workstations managed through the Leostream Platform

BOSTON – October 27, 2026 – Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform, today announced it has joined the IGEL Ready™ technology partner program. As a result of the partnership, the Leostream Launcher is now available through the IGEL App Portal®, enabling organizations to use IGEL OS™-powered endpoints to log into their Leostream environments and launch connections to physical, virtual and cloud-hosted desktops and workstations managed through the Leostream Platform.

The combined use of IGEL OS™ and Leostream brings together the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ and Leostream’s flexible approach to remote desktop access and resource orchestration. Organizations can use IGEL OS™ as a secure endpoint foundation and the Leostream Launcher as the client for connecting users to their assigned desktops and workstations. The Leostream Platform centrally manages authentication, resource assignment and connections across on-premises data centers, public clouds and hybrid environments.

“Organizations are looking for more flexibility across every layer of their EUC architecture, from the endpoint to the infrastructure and the technologies that connect users to their resources,” said Karen Gondoly, CEO of Leostream. “Joining the IGEL Ready™ ecosystem and bringing the Leostream Platform client to the IGEL App Portal® gives our mutual customers another way to build that flexibility into their environments. IGEL provides a secure, manageable endpoint foundation, while Leostream gives IT teams the freedom to determine where workloads run and how users connect to them.”

Greater Choice from Endpoint to Workspace

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform provides centralized access management and resource orchestration across diverse infrastructure. Organizations can manage access to physical workstations, virtual desktops and cloud-hosted resources through a common platform while selecting the infrastructure and display protocols best suited to individual users and workloads.

This flexibility enables organizations to support a range of EUC strategies without requiring every workload or user to follow the same technology path. IT teams can combine on-premises and cloud infrastructure, support multiple display protocols and evolve individual components of their environment as requirements change.

Making the Leostream Launcher available through the IGEL App Portal® simplifies deployment for organizations using IGEL OS™-powered endpoints. The integration gives IGEL and Leostream customers a straightforward way to extend secure endpoint access to desktops and workstations across diverse on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, while preserving flexibility in their choice of infrastructure and connection technologies.

“Modern workspace flexibility starts with a secure, trusted endpoint,” said Jim Airdo, SVP of Strategic Alliances, IGEL. “Our secure-by-design platform gives organizations the confidence to modernize without sacrificing control or choice. By bringing Leostream Launcher to the IGEL App Portal®, we’re expanding our ecosystem and enabling customers to securely access physical, virtual and cloud-hosted workspaces while maintaining a consistent, centrally managed endpoint foundation.”

An Architecture Designed for Change

The partnership builds on a shared approach to EUC that emphasizes customer choice and the ability to adapt as technology requirements evolve. By separating endpoint, access, infrastructure and protocol decisions, organizations can make changes to individual components of their environment without requiring a wholesale redesign of the digital workspace.

The Leostream Platform supports a broad range of infrastructure and connection technologies, allowing IT teams to create access policies based on the requirements of different users and workloads. Its Connection Broker and Gateway provide centralized authentication, resource assignment, provisioning, power management and secure remote connectivity, helping organizations optimize infrastructure utilization while maintaining control over how users access corporate resources.

The Leostream Launcher is now available through the IGEL AppPortal® for use with supported IGEL OS™ environments, providing a client for connecting to desktops and workstations managed by the Leostream Platform. Learn more at https://app.igel.com/leolauncher/26.1.0+1.