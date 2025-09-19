Decathlon to Host 50 plus Cleanup Events Nationwide, Strengthening Sustainability Commitment

19 September 2025: Decathlon, the global multi-specialist sports brand, today announced its nationwide 8th edition of the World Cleanup Day 2025, with over 50 events across India bringing together more than 6,000 participants. Building on the success of last year’s campaign where 3,600+ participants collected over 7,000 kilograms of waste; Decathlon continues to strengthen its sustainability commitment with the belief that “the world is our playground.” From beaches to forests, lakes to neighborhood playgrounds, participants and partner NGOs from across India will come together to clean and protect diverse landscapes, ensuring these spaces remain sustainable and thriving.

As part of its long-term sustainability strategy, Decathlon integrates circularity into its business model through repair services, buyback, resale programs, and its Second Life initiative, making sports more accessible and affordable while reducing product waste. Through these efforts, Decathlon actively engages with customers and students of all age groups to raise awareness about waste management and the circular economy. Decathlon collaborates with specialised waste management partners to ensure all materials from the cleanup drive are processed responsibly, prioritizing recycling and channeling the remainder into energy recovery. The waste management is handled through trusted partners, ensuring credible management of waste from all the sites.

This year’s initiative is being organized in collaboration with NGOs, Local Authorities and Decathlon volunteers across the country, highlighting the power of partnerships and collective action in creating sustainable environmental impact. By linking sport with environmental responsibility, Decathlon offers participants an opportunity to experience the true meaning of “collective responsibility” through activities such as beach cleanups, hike plogging, lake and forest cleanups and playground cleanups.