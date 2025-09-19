Suzuki Motorcycle India announces Price Revision of its Two-wheelers & Spare Parts under GST 2.0 Reforms, Passing Full Benefit to Customers

Gurugram, 19 September 2025: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today announced that it will be passing on the complete benefit of the recently introduced GST 2.0 reforms to its valued customers. This will make Suzuki two-wheelers and spare parts more affordable and accessible across the country.

The Government of India’s GST 2.0 reforms, which reduce GST rates from 28% to 18% on all two wheelers upto 350cc and on all auto components, have been introduced to rationalize taxation and provide direct benefits to consumers. In line with this initiative, SMIPL has undertaken a comprehensive revision of its price structure across all variants of its scooters (Access, Avenis, Burgman Street & Burgman Street EX) and motorcycles (GIXXER, GIXXER SF, GIXXER 250, GIXXER SF 250 & V-Strom SX). Alongside two-wheelers, the reduced GST on spare parts and accessories will directly translate into lower maintenance costs, collectively enhancing the overall ownership value for Suzuki customers.

Commenting on announcement, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our customers are always at the core of everything we do. We welcome the Government of India’s GST 2.0 reforms, which are a progressive step towards making mobility more affordable for the masses. In keeping with our customer-first approach, we pass on the complete benefit of these reforms on both our two-wheelers and spare parts, reducing the purchase as well as maintenance costs. Coming just ahead of the festive season, this move is expected to further uplift customer sentiment, make our product range even more attractive, and give a strong push to demand in the two-wheeler market.”

With the revised price effective 22 September 2025, Suzuki customers can now enjoy savings, with the maximum benefit going upto INR 18,024/- depending on the model. In addition to lower vehicle prices, the GST benefit on spare parts and accessories will further ease long term ownership expenses, making Suzuki products a more cost-effective choice throughout their usage.