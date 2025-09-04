Environment Minister of India, Delhi CM and others participate in ISKCON Creators Summit, Inspire Youth to Embrace Culture and Wellness

New Delhi, September 4, 2025: The ISKCON Creators Summit 2025 witnessed 500+ digital creators and influencers gathering at The Zora Delhi Convention Centre on September 2, 2025. Shri Bhupender Yadav, Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, participated as the Chief Guest along with the Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, who was the Special Guest at this summit on “Bharatiya Culture, Tourism & Wellness”. Shri Kapil Mishra, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister for Tourism, Culture, Art, Legal and Labour, Govt of NCT-Delhi, attended as Guest of Honour.

While there have been other social media summits,this was first of its kind which brought together some of India’s most impactful content creators such as Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), Faizal Khan (Khan Sir), Richa Anirudh, Alakh Pandey (PhysicsWallah), Anand Kumar (Super 30), Aman Dattarwal, Sonu Sharma focusing on promoting sharing and promoting India’s traditions and culture.

Speaking at the summit, Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, said,m“I commend ISKCON for bringing together young influencers on one platform to inspire the younger generation towards the path of culture, unity, and nation-building. In today’s time, it is essential that our youth remain connected with their roots and develop a deep sense of pride and responsibility towards our Swadesh. Such initiatives play a significant role in guiding the energy of young India in the right direction, fostering values of harmony, wellness, and love for the nation.”

The lead behind this initiative Sriman Yudhistir Govinda Das, Trustee & Country Director of Communications, ISKCON India, said, “Today, there is a dire need for India’s story to be shared with the world. From our culture to cuisine to lifestyle to philosophies, it has over the millenniums demonstrated how to make progress and be in harmony with the nature, other beings and our own selves. The digital medium is one of the strongest forces shaping the mindset of today’s generation. ISKCON’s aim is to guide creators to use their influence responsibly to spread wellness, positivity, and our culture. We plan to bring forth more initiatives where culture meets creativity to help the youth connect with their roots and build a prosperous future.”

In his keynote address, Shri Bhupender Yadav, Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India said, “India’s culture and heritage are among the most profound in the world. Our values, traditions, and diversity make us unique as a nation. If creators highlight these treasures with authenticity, it will not only strengthen our youth but also enhance tourism and project India’s soft power across the globe.”

The summit emphasized guiding Gen Z to reconnect with their roots and embrace a lifestyle grounded in wellness and cultural values. The evening opened with soulful kirtans by ISKCON devotees, followed by panel discussions among the influencers wherein they shared their journey, challenges and the opportunities, along with insightful talks by ISKCON mentors.

The event concluded with the felicitation of select creators for their contributions to spreading spirituality, culture, and wellness in innovative ways. The summit reinforced ISKCON’s long-standing role in nurturing youth and preserving India’s rich traditions.