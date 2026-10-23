FICCI HEAL Turns 20: Healthcare Leaders to Meet in New Delhi on 27–28 October

20th edition of FICCI’s annual healthcare conference to be held under the theme “HEAL@20: From Vision to Value” with a focus on access, quality, skilling, digital health and value-based care

India’s apex industry chamber, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), will host the 20th edition of its annual healthcare conference, FICCI HEAL 2026, on 27–28 October at FICCI Federation House, New Delhi. Themed “HEAL@20: From Vision to Value”, the conference is supported by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and NITI Aayog, Government of India.

Prof M Srinivas, Hon’ble Member, NITI Aayog, Government of India, will deliver the keynote address and chair the high-level, closed-door CEO Policy Roundtable on “Healthcare@2047: Shaping India’s Health Agenda for Viksit Bharat”. Shri Prataprao G Jadhav, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, has been invited as Chief Guest to deliver the inaugural address.

Organised annually since 2007, FICCI HEAL has evolved into a trusted platform for stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to exchange knowledge, share best practices and contribute to policy dialogue. Its 20th edition marks two decades of engagement and will focus on translating healthcare ambitions into measurable outcomes, with discussions spanning access and affordability, quality and patient-centric care, workforce development, public-private partnerships, sustainable financing, digital health and innovation in care delivery. Senior government officials like, Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal (IAS), CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), Government of India; Dr Alka Sharma, Additional Director General (Extramural), ICMR, GoI; Shri Aman Sharma, Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, GoI and Mr Partha Sarathi Reddy, Programme Director & Advisor, NITI Aayog will also join the event.

Marking another key highlight of the milestone edition, the FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards 2026 will be held on the evening of 27 October at FICCI Federation House, with Dr Shashi Tharoor, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, as the Chief Guest. The awards celebrate organisations and individuals driving improvements in healthcare quality, accessibility, affordability and patient outcomes.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said, “As India’s healthcare ecosystem enters its next phase, the focus must move beyond expanding capacity to delivering measurable value for patients. This calls for stronger quality standards, integrated models of care, a future-ready workforce and the thoughtful adoption of technology. FICCI HEAL@20 will bring stakeholders together to discuss practical pathways to make healthcare more accessible, affordable and outcome-driven.”

The 20th edition will feature a series of special sessions under the HEAL@20 banner, including the “How We Did It” Leadership Series, the Fireside Chat, an Expert Dialogue and the Dialogue Series. These sessions will bring practical leadership experiences and focused perspectives to discussions on clinical leadership, expanding organised healthcare beyond metros, quality and trust in diagnostics, future-ready healthcare skills, scaling digital health, value-based care and the role of technology in transforming medicine and healthcare delivery.

Mr Varun Khanna, Co-Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and MD & Group CEO, Aster DM Quality Care Ltd, expressed, “India’s healthcare story over the next decade will be written by those who turn innovation into outcomes and ambition into action. Delivering value means making care affordable, sustainable and scalable, without ever compromising on quality, accountability, or the patient experience. HEAL@20 is where policymakers and industry can set that course together and build models that work for a billion people.”

Dr Dharminder Nagar, Co-Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and MD, Paras Health, highlighted, “India’s healthcare system must evolve to meet the demands of a changing population, rising disease burden and rapid technological advancements. This calls for strengthening healthcare delivery models, building institutional capacity and ensuring that quality care reaches underserved communities. FICCI HEAL@20 provides a valuable platform to address these priorities and explore practical, scalable solutions that can strengthen the resilience and reach of India’s healthcare ecosystem.”

The HEAL@20 Leadership Series will feature “Nursing to Leadership: Redefining Clinical Leadership in India” and “Healthcare in Bharat: Scaling Organised Care Beyond Metros”. The Fireside Series will host “Building Quality and Trust in Diagnostics”, with Dr Narottam Puri, Advisor, FICCI Health Services and Medical Value Travel Committees, in conversation with (Hony) Brig Dr Arvind Lal, Chair, FICCI Swasth Bharat (Public Health) Task Force and Executive Chairman, Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd., and Dr Harsh Mahajan, Mentor, FICCI Health Sector and Founder & Chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs. The Expert Dialogue, “From Medical Education to Workforce Transformation: Building Skills for the Future”, will include a keynote address by Dr Vinod K Paul, Former Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

Day two will feature HEAL@20 Dialogue Series sessions on “Digital Health at Scale: From Innovation Pilots to Nationwide Impact”; “Redefining Value in Indian Healthcare: Policy, Pricing, and Outcomes”; “Health Across a Lifetime: Building a Continuum of Care and Scaling Impact through Partnerships”; and “Reimagining Care: How Technology is Transforming Medicine, Medicines & Healthcare”. Discussions will examine how digital health can move from pilots to wider implementation, how policy and pricing can support value in healthcare, and how artificial intelligence, genomics, precision medicine and other technologies are reshaping care. International perspectives will feature speakers from Japan, Russia and Iran.

The inaugural session will also see the release of five publications: the HEAL@20 Compendium, “Two Decades of Shaping Indian Healthcare”; the FICCI-EY paper, “Clean Air, Healthy Air”; the FICCI-KPMG paper, “Digital Health Skilling of India’s Healthcare Workforce”; the FICCI-EY paper, “Healthcare PPPs in India”; and a FICCI report on the Smart AAM Initiative with NHM-Uttar Pradesh.

The conference will also host a poster presentation showcase on “Delivering Value in Healthcare: Innovations, Outcomes, and Scalable Models for India”, bringing together students, researchers, healthcare professionals, start-ups and institutions. Selected entries will be evaluated by an expert jury, with winners recognized on the second day

Key speakers and contributors across the programme include Mr Gautam Khanna, CEO, PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre; Dr Sanjeev Singh, Medical Director, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre; Dr Kenji Shibuya, CEO, Medical Excellence JAPAN (MEJ); Mr Anuj Pasrija, Country Lead, J&J MedTech India & VP- Surgery, Johnson & Johnson; Dr Shakti Gupta, Honorary Distinguished Professor IIM Jammu; Dr Parag Rindani, CEO, National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH); and Dr Girdhar Gyani, Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers (India), among other senior policymakers, healthcare leaders, clinicians, industry representatives and international experts.