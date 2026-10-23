OKX Brings EUR and EURC Together in a Unified Order Book to Improve Euro-Denominated Crypto Trading

Combines liquidity for EUR and Circle’s EURC stablecoin, giving customers in Europe a choice of settlement asset for a better European trading experience

Amsterdam, October 23, 2026 – OKX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and onchain technology company with more than 150 million customers worldwide, today announced the launch of a unified EUR order book combining EUR and EURC liquidity for customers in Europe. The unified order book across EUR and EURC means customers can access a single liquidity pool when trading EUR pairs, benefitting from the deepest liquidity on EURC available anywhere, while choosing to settle in either asset.

OKX continues to improve trading infrastructure by bringing its innovative unified order book model to European markets. First pioneered to consolidate disparate USD markets into one highly efficient pool, this proprietary routing engine now supports EUR and EURC. This establishes a new benchmark for euro-denominated market depth and underscores OKX’s commitment to delivering a world-class, localized trading experience.

“Europe deserves crypto trading experiences built around the way Europeans actually trade, fund, and manage their portfolios. Customers who manage their finances in euros should be able to trade crypto in that currency,” said Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe. “Bringing EUR and EURC together gives them more flexibility, whether they prefer to use euros or a euro-denominated stablecoin.”