Guwahati: Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Powers Rajasthan to Fourth Straight Win

Apr.11 (BNP): Guwahati witnessed a sensational display of batting as 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a breathtaking performance to guide Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a fourth consecutive victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL.

The young prodigy smashed a remarkable 78 off just 26 balls, including a blistering 15-ball half-century, equalling the fastest fifty of the season. His explosive innings was studded with eight fours and seven towering sixes, dismantling the RCB bowling attack and setting the tone for Rajasthan’s dominance.

Sooryavanshi scored 74 of his 78 runs through boundaries, underlining his aggressive approach and exceptional stroke play. His fearless batting left fans in awe at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, where he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Despite the applause, the youngster showed maturity beyond his years, expressing slight disappointment after his dismissal, stating that he felt he could have contributed even more to the team’s total.

Rajasthan Royals’ consistent performances continue to strengthen their position in the tournament, with this latest victory further highlighting their strong form and depth in the squad.