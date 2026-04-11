ECL Drives Capacity Building with 12 Training Sessions During ‘Sadhana Saptah 2026’

Sanctoria, April 11: Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) reinforced its commitment to institutional capacity building through active participation in Sadhana Saptah 2026, held from April 2 to April 10, 2026.

The initiative, aimed at strengthening competencies across government institutions, emphasizes continuous learning, reflective practice, and the practical application of knowledge in day-to-day governance. It also promotes deeper engagement with digital learning platforms, cross-functional knowledge exchange, and the generation of actionable insights to enhance institutional effectiveness.

As part of the week-long programme, Eastern Coalfields Limited organized 12 focused training sessions across its operational areas, led by its Human Resource Development (HRD) department. These sessions addressed a wide range of critical and contemporary subjects, including CDA Rules and Domestic Enquiry, e-Office for administrative efficiency, Safety Management in Opencast Mining, Cybersecurity and Cyber Hygiene, Contract Management and e-Procurement, as well as Labour Codes and key legal aspects of business.

The training interventions were designed to equip employees with updated knowledge frameworks, improve operational efficiency, and align organizational practices with evolving governance and compliance standards.

Through its active engagement in Sadhana Saptah 2026, ECL continues to foster a culture of continuous professional development. The organization encourages its workforce to sustain this learning momentum by actively participating in such initiatives, thereby strengthening institutional capabilities and supporting excellence in governance.