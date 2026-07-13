Mr. Kamal Raza Honoured with the Exemplary Leader Award at the 13th National Award for Excellence & Leadership 2026

Mumbai, July 13: The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group is delighted to announce that Mr. Kamal Raza, General Manager – Development, has been conferred the prestigious Exemplary Leader Award at the 13th National Award for Excellence & Leadership 2026, organised by the Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management , Kolkata.

The award was presented at a distinguished ceremony held on 9th July 2026 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, recognising visionary leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic excellence, innovation, and significant contributions to their respective industries.

Mr. Kamal Raza’s recognition reflects his unwavering commitment to excellence and his instrumental role in driving strategic growth and development across The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group. With a strong focus on innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable business expansion, he has consistently contributed to strengthening the Group’s position as one of India’s leading luxury hospitality brands.

The National Award for Excellence & Leadership, hosted annually by EIILM, Kolkata, honours distinguished professionals and industry leaders who have made exceptional contributions through innovation, leadership, and excellence across diverse sectors.

This prestigious recognition further reinforces The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group’s commitment to nurturing exceptional leadership and setting new benchmarks in the Indian hospitality landscape.