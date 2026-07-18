Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 Mission Marks a New Milestone in India’s Private Space Journey

New Delhi, July 18: India’s space sector is set to witness another landmark moment as Skyroot Aerospace prepares for the launch of its Vikram-1 rocket, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending his best wishes to the team and highlighting the mission’s importance for the country’s space ambitions.

The Vikram-1 launch represents the growing strength of India’s private space ecosystem and showcases the capabilities of homegrown innovation in developing advanced space technologies. The mission reflects the increasing contribution of private companies in expanding India’s presence in the global space sector.

Recognising the efforts of Skyroot Aerospace, the Prime Minister praised the team’s commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship, noting that such initiatives are helping build a stronger and more self-reliant space industry.

The mission is expected to encourage greater participation from startups and private enterprises, creating new opportunities in commercial space activities while inspiring young innovators to explore the possibilities of space technology.

The upcoming launch highlights India’s continued progress in space exploration and its vision of becoming a leading force in the global space economy.