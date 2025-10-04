Synovus invests $500,000 toward education for Florida students

COLUMBUS, Ga., October 04 — Synovus has contributed $500,000 to the AAA Scholarship Foundation to provide educational opportunities for students from low- and moderate-income families in Florida.

“At Synovus, we’re dedicated to fostering growth and opportunity within the communities we serve,” said Synovus Central/South Florida Division CEO Sean Simpson. “By supporting initiatives like the AAA Scholarship Foundation, we’re investing in education and the futures of children in the state. Together, we’re breaking down barriers and improving access to academic success.”

The AAA Scholarship Foundation promotes education by administering student learning opportunities through the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program. The foundation has provided thousands of K-12 students with scholarships to access schools best suited to their learning styles and aspirations, paving the way for personal growth and success. The contribution from Synovus will allow the AAA Scholarship Foundation to award more than 60 scholarships to students across Florida.

Since 2015 Synovus has contributed more than $10.5 million to the AAA Scholarship Foundation and other state-approved scholarship funding organizations in Florida.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services, including wealth services, treasury management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. Learn more about Synovus at synovus.com.