Tripura Kicks Off Census 2027 Self-Enumeration Drive with Governor Leading Public Participation

Agartala, July 17: Tripura has officially launched the self-enumeration phase of Census 2027, with the Governor setting the tone by becoming one of the first citizens to complete the process and encouraging wider public participation.

The self-enumeration facility enables residents to submit their household details digitally, offering a faster, more convenient and citizen-friendly approach to the national census. The initiative is expected to simplify the data collection process while improving the accuracy and efficiency of the exercise.

Officials said the Governor’s participation sends a strong message about the importance of the census and the need for every eligible household to contribute accurate information. Citizens have been urged to take advantage of the digital platform and complete the exercise within the stipulated timeline.

The Census serves as a key tool for informed policymaking, helping governments assess demographic trends and plan future investments in infrastructure, public services and welfare programmes.

State authorities are undertaking awareness campaigns and administrative measures to ensure the smooth implementation of the self-enumeration process, making the Census 2027 exercise more accessible and inclusive for residents across Tripura.