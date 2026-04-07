Women’s Reservation Bill, a historic step for empowerment: J&K Minister

Jammu, April 7: Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakeena Itoo, on Tuesday, welcomed the Women’s Reservation Bill, calling it a long-overdue yet significant move towards ensuring greater participation of women in governance.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Minister Itoo said, “I believe this should have come much earlier — but better late than never, as long as it does come.” She added that the passage of the bill would mark a turning point in addressing gender imbalance in politics.

Highlighting societal challenges, the minister remarked that some sections still struggle to accept women’s progress. “There are people who cannot tolerate women; when women move forward, they develop an inferiority complex. Those who are worried or fearful — once this reservation bill is passed in Parliament — their dominance will come to an end,” she said.

Expressing optimism, Itoo extended her greetings to women across the country. “I am happy about this, and I extend my congratulations to all our sisters across India, from Kashmir onwards,” she said.

Drawing inspiration from prominent women leaders, she added, “Some people try to suppress women, but I have hope that just like Rani Lakshmibai, Indira Gandhi, and today our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman — and leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the opposition — women will continue striving to work with honesty.” She reiterated her support, saying she welcomed the bill on behalf of women from Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Karamjit Kaur, Lok Sabha in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party from Hoshiarpur and Chairperson of the District Planning Board, also welcomed the proposal, terming it a major step towards women’s empowerment.

She said the Aam Aadmi Party fully supports the decision and believes it could bring transformative change. “In many states across the country, lakhs of women are already working under reservation. If this decision is implemented in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as well, it could prove to be a historic change for women,” she noted.

However, Kaur also raised concerns about the bill’s passage in Parliament, stating that some uncertainty still surrounds the issue. “Questions remain on whether the bill will be passed,” she said.

On its political implications, she clarified that the measure should not be viewed through a partisan lens. “This is not an issue that would benefit only one party, such as the BJP. If the bill is passed, all political parties and their workers will benefit from it,” she said.

Kaur said the matter should not be politicised. “This is an issue related to women’s rights and empowerment, and everyone should welcome it,” she asserted.

Sharing her own journey, Kaur highlighted her rise within the party, stating that the Aam Aadmi Party entrusted her with key responsibilities after she began as a volunteer. She said this reflects the party’s commitment to promoting women’s leadership.

–IANS