Celonis Unveils Platform Innovations to Power the AI- Driven, Composable Enterprise

November 5, 2025 – Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, at Celosphere 2025 announced major platform innovations that power enterprise AI to reinvent and continuously improve business operations.

Daniel Brown, Chief Product Officer at Celonis, emphasized the need for a structured approach to agentic AI. “To truly operationalize AI, you need to identify the right use cases, redesign your business processes, and orchestrate the agents alongside your people and existing systems,” Brown said. “Our enhanced capabilities empower our customers and their partners to build AI solutions that lift their operations to unprecedented levels of efficiency and agility.”

The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform extracts raw data from systems, applications and devices within and across enterprises. It enriches this data with customers’ unique business context to create a living digital twin of operations—the Process Intelligence Graph. On top of the Graph, the Process Intelligence Platform provides the capabilities to analyze, design, and operate autonomous processes and agents, effectively integrating AI into enterprise operations.

The platform innovations deliver a multimodal digital twin that powers AI-driven operations, enabling the creation of intelligent composable solutions.

Multimodal digital twin of operations

Customers can create a more comprehensive picture of business operations with major enhancements to the Process Intelligence Graph that let them bring together more data types, from more sources, more quickly.

● Integrate data lakes without data duplication using Celonis Data Core (generally available). Get data from and feed Process Intelligence back into data lakes with zero- copy bi-directional integrations. Now available for Databricks in addition to Microsoft.

● Build a richer, more comprehensive digital twin. Connect desktop actions (keystrokes, mouse clicks, and screen scrolls) to business processes with enhanced Task Mining capabilities and AI-driven Task Discovery. Integrate unstructured data like PDFs, semi- structured data like emails, and data from beyond the organization’s boundaries with Celonis Networks.

● Integrate enterprise architecture blueprints with live operational reality. This ensures IT and AI understand which systems are used for which activities, allowing them to make decisions based on real-world performance.

● Populate the digital twin faster with 60+ pre-built objects and events, and new AI assistants for Data Extraction and Data Modeling.

AI-driven operations

Celonis provides advanced capabilities to continuously analyze, design and operate composable, AI-driven processes:

● OCPM: Introducing new object-centric process mining (OCPM) capabilities, Performance Spectrum, Instance Explorer, and the Object-Centric Performance app, to help customers identify issues at process intersection points—where failures often occur. For example, ensuring smooth transitions between the transport, storage, packing, and shipping of final goods.

● Orchestration Engine: Extending Orchestration Engine to coordinate AI agents alongside people and systems, as it executes end-to-end processes—it is now generally available as a core capability of the Celonis platform.

● Process Intelligence MCP Server: Launching the world’s first Model Context Protocol (MCP) server built for process intelligence to feed AI agents with the dynamic operational context they need to make relevant decisions and take effective actions

Composable solutions

Our technology partners are using the platform as the foundation to “compose” not only new

AI solutions but entirely new business models.

● Rollio: The Process Collaboration Agent from Rollio resolves process exceptions by bringing together the right people and context provided by Celonis, instantly. With successful implementations at Campari for Credit Blocks and Manroland Goss Web Systems GmbH in Quality Management, Rollio is rapidly expanding into new domains, such as ITSM and Procurement.

● Trullion: This partner’s specialized AI agent interprets contracts to automate the highly complex and often manual work required for lease accounting. With Celonis, they are building smarter features and giving our joint customers a single, connected view from contract to payment and from revenue to cash.

● Bloomfilter: Last year, we introduced our partnership with Bloomfilter to apply Process Intelligence to the Software Development Lifecycle. The new Celonis Agent Miner by Bloomfilter app helps companies move beyond analyzing human-led software development to understand and govern the behavior of AI agents as they write code.