ICBA, OpenAI Announce Strategic Alliance to Bring Frontier AI Cybersecurity Capabilities to Community Banks

Washington, D.C. | Oct 23 — The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) and OpenAI today announced a landmark strategic alliance to help community banks access AI-enabled cybersecurity capabilities, training, and peer-to-peer engagement. The alliance builds on ICBA’s broader advocacy to ensure community banks are included as advanced AI capabilities are developed and deployed.

Earlier this year, ICBA led development of the Secure & AI-Ready America Action Plan, which called for federal action to address AI-enabled cybersecurity risks and expand access to advanced defensive capabilities for critical infrastructure providers. The partnership connects that priority with OpenAI’s Daybreak for Frontline Defenders, creating a pathway for community banks to access advanced cyber capabilities, training, and technical support.

“Community banks do not need to navigate the AI era alone,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “Through our new alliance, ICBA and OpenAI are helping ensure community bankers have a seat at the table as some of the world’s most advanced cybersecurity capabilities are developed and deployed. Our members will have opportunities to learn directly from leading AI experts, explore defensive capabilities, and share lessons learned so they can make informed decisions that strengthen the resilience of their institutions and the communities they serve.” “Protecting America’s financial infrastructure means making sure community banks have access to advanced tools to defend it,” said OpenAI Head of National Security Policy Sasha Baker. “Through Daybreak for Frontline Defenders and our work with ICBA, we’re helping put AI-powered cyber defenses within reach of the banks that Main Street depends on—with the training and support to use them effectively. The strength of a bank’s defenses shouldn’t depend on the size of its technology budget.”

What this Alliance Means for Community Banks

Through this alliance, eligible ICBA member banks will have a pathway to explore OpenAI’s Daybreak for Frontline Defenders, which is designed to support defensive cybersecurity work, including vulnerability identification and validation, threat investigation, authorized security testing, remediation support, risk prioritization, and other cybersecurity workflows.

The alliance will also provide ICBA-member community banks with:

Subsidized access to Daybreak for Frontline Defenders for eligible institutions in accordance with OpenAI’s program requirements.

ICBA member-exclusive education and training with OpenAI experts.

ICBA’s new AI Show-n-Tell sessions, providing a practical forum for community banks to demonstrate real-world AI use cases, discuss implementation challenges, and share lessons learned.

The AI Adoption group on ICBA Community, ICBA’s peer-to-peer network of more than 8,000 community bankers allowing members to exchange resources, questions, and practical experiences.

Together, ICBA and OpenAI aim to make advanced cybersecurity capabilities more practical and accessible for community banks, whether an institution is ready to explore frontier AI today or is still developing its AI strategy. As these technologies evolve, ICBA and OpenAI will continue working to identify sustainable, cost-effective approaches that enable community banks of varying sizes and technical maturity to participate and benefit.