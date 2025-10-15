NABARD Showcases Digital Pathways for Rural Growth at GFF 2025

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), took centre stage at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2025, showcasing its commitment and vision for rural transformation through digital innovation, sustainable finance, and technology-driven inclusion. The institution spearheaded a series of high-impact initiatives, including a fireside chat and panel discussions on rural finance and fintech, demonstrations of its advanced digital platforms. A key highlight was the RuralTech CoLab portal (https://ruraltechcolab.nabard.org/) going live at GFF 2025. This tech-enabled platform aims to bring together fintechs, agritechs, and digital service providers to drive scalable, inclusive rural solutions.

Another milestone was the announcement of the first investment under the AgriSURE Fund, jointly promoted by the Union Agriculture Ministry, and NABARD. Fambo Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a startup revolutionizing the agri-food supply chain by directly connecting farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with food businesses such as Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) and cloud kitchens was recognised as the first investee startup under the AgriSURE Fund.

The NABARD Hackathon was an opportunity for problem-solvers across India to turn smart ideas into working solutions for rural communities. This year’s challenge focussed on developing low-cost, easy-to-use MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification) systems that can measure the impact of climate-friendly farming practices and help small farmers access benefits like carbon credits.

NABARD’s interactive stalls offered attendees a close-up view of solutions for strengthening rural credit systems, cooperative banking, and agritech adoption. At the GFF 2025, NABARD also provided a platform for its supported and funded ventures driving innovation and financial inclusion in rural India. The showcasing entities were:

Kuberjee Tech Pvt Ltd delivers seamless, technology-driven financial solutions,

delivers seamless, technology-driven financial solutions, NAVADHAN Capital empowers smallholder farmers and rural entrepreneurs through accessible credit, and

empowers smallholder farmers and rural entrepreneurs through accessible credit, and SLO Technologies (Advarisk) offers India’s first real-time collateral management platform.

Highlighting NABARD’s vision for rural growth and inclusive finance, NABARD Chairman, Shri Shaji K. V., said, “At NABARD, we are committed to building a sustainable and scalable ecosystem for rural finance. While microfinance has played a key role in promoting financial inclusion, the next phase requires responsible lending, long-term viability, and cost-efficient operations. By prioritising impact over transactional profit, we can ensure credit remains fair, affordable, and accessible to those who need it most. Platforms like the Global FinTech Festival provide an ideal opportunity to explore collaborations that accelerate digital adoption, improve underwriting processes, and present rural communities as empowered and bankable customers. By integrating fintech and agritech innovations, we can strengthen rural credit systems, promote transparency, and expand outreach to remote communities. NABARD’s strategic initiatives and partnerships are designed to nurture innovation, encourage collaboration, and support sustainable financial practices across the ecosystem. Our vision is to build a resilient rural economy powered by inclusion, technology, and sustainability—one where opportunities are equitable, livelihoods are strengthened, and growth is both scalable and enduring.”

Shri Goverdhan Singh Rawat and Dr. Ajay Kumar Sood, Deputy Managing Directors of NABARD, participated in the panel discussions in GFF highlighting NABARD’s pivotal role in leveraging digital innovations for rural financial sector aiming at blending technology with inclusivity.

NABARD’s participation at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 reflects its enduring commitment to leverage technology to empower rural communities and accelerate inclusive growth across India.