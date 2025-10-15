Dabur Hajmola Launches ‘ Chatkarebaaz’

Kolkata 15th October 2025: Dabur Hajmola has unveiled ‘India’s No. 1 Chatkarebaaz,’ a never-seen-before social media reality show on Instagram that blends news commentary with comedy. The initiative invites witty creators across India to showcase their talent by transforming everyday gossip and breaking headlines into chatkaredaar reels. Created and conceptualised by Schbang Delhi, this category-first digital IP positions Hajmola as the brand that fuels bold humor and cultural chatter.

Ajay Parihar, VP, Marketing, Dabur Hajmola, said, “We wanted to create something that’s fun and really speaks to young India. ‘India’s No. 1 Chatkarebaaz’ is about celebrating people who can turn everyday news into something entertaining. It’s all about giving bold voices a platform to shine.”

Yashasvi Tickoo, Creative Lead at Schbang, added, “What’s cool about this is that it’s the first time we’re mixing news and comedy like this on Instagram. Creators get to take normal headlines and make them completely shareable and funny. It’s a fresh way for a brand to connect with people.”

Shrey Chhibber, Group Creative Head, Schbang Delhi, says, “We wanted to create something that felt real, not scripted. ‘India’s No. 1 Chatkarebaaz’ gives people the freedom to express themselves, and when they do that, engagement happens naturally. “