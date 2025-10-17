New AVer Pro AV Camera Features Boost Engagement in Hybrid Teaching

Taipei, Taiwan – October 17, 2025: AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announced significant feature upgrades to its Pro AV camera lineup, created to support higher education, hybrid teaching, and dynamic classroom presentations to its fullest. These new features transform traditional classrooms into hybrid and HyFlex environments where both remote and in-person learners engage in class.

Key Upgrades for Excellence in Modern Education

The new Face Enrollment feature enables cameras to follow only specific educators that are registered in the camera system. This function maintains consistent camera focus on the teacher while avoiding unintended tracking of students or other individuals. By storing facial data locally, the system secures privacy data, retaining an edge over cloud-based systems.

Shield Zone helps prevent common tracking errors by allowing teachers to exclude specific display areas, such as screens showing the presenter’s image. This prevents the camera from mistakenly locking onto both static or moving images, keeping attention where it belongs: on the live speaker.

With Effective Tracking Area, users now can create not only rectangular but also expanded pentagon-shaped tracking zones, enlarging the tracking area for arced stages in larger lecture halls. With this new feature, the speaker can be tracked within a larger area, bringing them closer to the audience.

AV Advancements for Enhanced User Experience

True-to-Life Color Fidelity refines automatic image adjustments to maintain consistent color across changing lighting conditions. Whether the teacher moves between shadows and glare or stands near projection screens, colors remain natural and stable, delivering up to 98% color accuracy and eliminating distracting visual fluctuations.

The Auto Framing feature uses AI to track multiple participants in real-time, dynamically adjusting the frame to include everyone involved. As students or co-presenters join or leave, the camera adapts automatically, supporting seamless hybrid instruction and interaction.

Zone Tracking now allows users to define tracking zones from both the left and right sides, enabling higher flexibility when configuring tracking zones and in turn allowing for an effortless, streamlined setup.

“These feature enhancements represent a significant leap forward in educational AV technology,” said David Kuo, President of AVer Information Inc. “We’re not just improving auto tracking and professional PTZ cameras; we’re redefining how educators can connect with students across hybrid learning environments while maintaining the highest standards of performance.”

These intelligent upgrades reinforce AVer’s commitment to making hybrid learning engaging and professional. With accurate camera tracking, broadcast-level visuals, and intuitive controls, AVer cameras empower educators to focus on what matters most: delivering impactful, distraction-free instruction.