STPI Units Cross Rs.7.73 Lakh Crore in Software Exports in FY26

New Delhi, August 15, 2026: Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)-registered units recorded exports worth more than ₹7.73 lakh crore during FY26, highlighting the continued strength of India’s software and technology services industry.

The export performance underscores the growing contribution of technology-driven businesses to India’s overall trade and the country’s expanding role in the global digital economy. STPI has played an important role in supporting software exporters, particularly through infrastructure, regulatory facilitation and technology-focused ecosystems.

The strong export numbers also reflect rising global demand for IT services, software solutions, digital products and technology-enabled business services originating from India.

With businesses worldwide accelerating investments in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data services and digital transformation, India’s technology sector is expected to remain an important engine of export growth.

The latest performance further strengthens the case for expanding India’s digital infrastructure and nurturing technology talent, particularly as the country seeks to increase its share of high-value global technology and services markets.