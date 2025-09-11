Tesla BioHealing Introduces PawRenew Anti-Aging Pet Bed as Latest Product Launch

MILFORD, Del. – (September 11, 2025) – Tesla BioHealing, the company harnessing the power of nature’s most potent resources to support optimal health and vitality, has recently launched a new line of biophoton-enriched products for canine companions, the PawRenew Pet Bed.

PawRenew is not only a new technology for pet revitalization, but the mark of an anti-aging revolution for pets led by Tesla BioHealing. The pet bed utilizes the company’s biophoton technology that naturally emits life-force energy that has shown to boost stem cell production by 300% in humans.

This new product slows aging while preventing age-related decline, accelerating natural recovery, assisting immune strength, as well as repairing aging cells with results reported at just 7-14 days of use.

Tesla BioHealing President & Partnership Growth Lead, Helen Gu, shared her excitement towards PawRenew hitting the market, saying, “Throughout our thorough clinical trials we’ve witnessed the rise of holistic health for pets first-hand. We’re more than pleased to bring to life a way for our customers with young pets to maintain their peak health, as well help senior pets regain youthful energy and mobility.”

The mission behind Tesla BioHealing is to restore health and optimize vitality in humans and pets alike. PawRenew’s performance demonstrates the company’s commitment to this through pet observations showing 87% of pet parents reporting improved mobility within 30 days, 92% noticing enhanced energy and playfulness, and 95% recommending it to other pet parents.

To learn more about and be able to purchase the PawRenew Pet Bed, please visit: https://www.teslabiohealing.com/collections/shop-tesla-biohealing/products/pet-bed

