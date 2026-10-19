Utho Cloud Opens Reservations for NVIDIA B300 GPUs in India, Offering Transparent Rupee Billing and Queue-Free Support

India, Oct 19: Utho Cloud, India’s sovereign cloud infrastructure provider, has opened reservations for NVIDIA B300 GPUs powered by the Blackwell Ultra architecture, inviting AI companies, research institutions and enterprises to secure dedicated computing capacity ahead of its expected deployment in February 2027.

As Indian businesses increasingly move artificial intelligence from experimentation to real-world applications, access to advanced computing infrastructure is becoming essential. However, high GPU demand, limited availability, foreign-currency pricing and concerns around data location can make it challenging for enterprises to scale AI operations. Utho’s reservation model aims to address these challenges by enabling businesses to plan their computing requirements in advance and access next-generation GPU infrastructure hosted in India.

The NVIDIA B300, equipped with 288GB of HBM3e memory, is designed to support demanding AI workloads, including large language model training, inference, advanced reasoning and AI agents. Utho’s upcoming offering will allow organisations to reserve capacity under one-, two- or three-year committed terms, with availability allocated in order of reservation.

For Indian enterprises, the offering combines high-performance computing with India-hosted infrastructure, transparent rupee billing and round-the-clock engineering support. Local data hosting can help organisations meet data residency requirements, while rupee-based pricing reduces exposure to foreign-exchange fluctuations. The platform is designed to support businesses developing AI applications across sectors, from enterprise automation and analytics to customer-facing AI services.

“India’s AI ecosystem is moving beyond experimentation. Enterprises, startups and research teams need reliable access to advanced computing to build, train and deploy AI applications at scale. By opening reservations for NVIDIA B300 capacity in India, we want to give businesses greater certainty around access, costs and data location. Our broader investment in GPU infrastructure is focused on making powerful AI computing more accessible to Indian organisations,” said Manoj Dhanda, Founder and CEO, Utho Cloud.

Utho Cloud’s broader cloud platform serves more than 51,000 customers, including over 3,500 B2B clients, and offers cloud computing, GPU infrastructure, storage and managed services. The company has already outlined plans to invest in and deploy 10,000 GPUs, reflecting its ambition to expand access to advanced AI computing in India.