A Michelin-Star Culinary Odyssey at Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts presents “Mediterranean Soul, Maldivian Heart”, an exclusive culinary celebration at RAAYA by Atmosphere and VARU by Atmosphere with Italian One-Michelin-Star Chef Pasquale Palamaro

Maldives, 25 October 2025 – In today’s travel landscape, food is far more than a necessity, it defines the travel experience. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, a brand by the international hospitality company Atmosphere Core, has long championed culinary excellence, creating dining moments that celebrate culture, creativity, and connection. This ethos shines in “Mediterranean Soul, Maldivian Heart”, an upcoming culinary series in November 2025 that blends Mediterranean elegance with Maldivian authenticity.

At the centre of this collaboration is One-Michelin-Star Chef Pasquale Palamaro, celebrated for his artistry at Indaco Restaurant in Amalfi, Italy. Chef Pasquale adds, “Cooking, to me, is a dialogue with nature. An art of transforming simplicity into beauty. Bringing Indaco’s spirit to the Maldives is a chance to merge two coasts and two cultures through taste, technique, and emotion”.

At RAAYA by Atmosphere, on 18th and 19th November, guests will savour specially curated harvest-to-table-to-soul experiences. On the first day, hands-on farm activities, introduce guests to the cultivation of local produce, followed by a five-course dinner at Seb’s Farm showcasing freshest seasonal ingredients. The following day, guests can participate in a masterclass led by Chef Pasquale, learning firsthand the techniques and philosophy behind his creations, before enjoying an exquisite five-course dinner at The Village restaurant.

Over at VARU by Atmosphere, it’s all about a feast for the senses that honours sustainability, storytelling of the rich Maldivian fishing tradition, and culinary artistry. Guests can indulge in a 4-Hands Dinner at speciality restaurant Kaagé on 27th November, recently recognised as winner of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, followed by a masterclass and five-course dinner at the overwater restaurant NÜ on 28th November.

Known for transforming fresh coastal ingredients and garden produce into refined, soulful dishes, Chef Pasquale brings a culinary philosophy shaped by innovation, sustainability, and respect for nature. His approach mirrors Atmosphere Core’s commitment to ethical gastronomy. “All our island resorts have long been recognised for their culinary offerings,” says Anupam Banerjee, Vice President – Food & Beverage, Atmosphere Core. “Through Chef Pasquale’s artistry and our island-inspired ethos, we are crafting an evocative dialogue between Mediterranean and Maldivian gastronomies that not only captivates the palate but also champions environmental stewardship and celebrates the cultural richness of both regions”.