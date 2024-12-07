A Taste of Indian Excellence: Award-Winning Godawan Artisanal Indian Single Malt launches in UK

December 07, 2024,London, United Kingdom : Godawan Artisanal Indian Single Malt, Diageo India’s (NSE:UNITDSPR) (BSE:UNITDSPR) most awarded Single Malt made its highly anticipated debut in the United Kingdom, with both Rich & Rounded and Fruit & Spice expressions that have wowed consumers across the world. The celebrated whisky will be available across London starting December. The milestone was celebrated with an exclusive dinner in Central London attended by an intimate group of global consumers, media and local partners. Godawan’s entry into the UK underscores its commitment to serving exceptional Indian craftsmanship and luxury single malts to a global audience.

Developed under the philosophy and program of The Good Craft Co. – DIAGEO India’s craft and innovation hub, Godawan is rooted in the ideals of mindful luxury. Each bottle of Godawan tells a story of conscious creation, preserving India’s cultural heritage as a brand that is ‘crafted for good’. The liquid uses locally sourced six-row barley and is distilled in Alwar, Rajasthan, at one of the highest-rated sustainable distilleries in the country. The purpose-driven brand is working towards the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard – a majestic bird that symbolizes Godawan’s legacy, heritage, and home, once widespread across India but is now labelled Critically Endangered by the IUCN Red List. With an underlying commitment to conservation, sustainability, and conscious consumption, Godawan is celebrating rarity through its approach to mindful luxury.

This global expansion comes at the heels of the flagging off the first batch of Godawan earlier this year in New Delhi, India in the presence of Mr. Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, and Ms. Debra Crew, Chief Executive of Diageo Plc, Mr. Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA, and Ms. Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO, Diageo India.

Recognized with 70 prestigious awards across the world, the whisky embodies Indian craft exceptionalism in all forms. Godawan has also previously launched Godawan 100, winner of the ‘Taste Master of the Year’ at The Spirits Business World Whisky Masters 2024 and ‘Single Malt Whisky of the Year’ at the London Spirits Competition 2024, a limited edition with 100 bottles, an ode to the 100 surviving birds. To delight global travelers, a Duty Free edition was also launched, exclusively available at Dubai Duty Free airport.

Speaking on the expansion, Hina Nagarajan, Managing Director and CEO of DIAGEO India, said, “This is a momentous occasion for us as a company, and for Indian craft spirits. With its distinctive quality and exceptional craftsmanship, we’re excited to introduce this award-winning Indian single malt to the UK market. We have always said that it’s not just about luxury – but rather luxury with a purpose, which Godawan embodies in every facet. We are thrilled to be able to offer consumers in UK a taste of Indian excellence.”

Adding to this, Vikram Damodaran, Chief Innovation Officer of DIAGEO India, said, “Godawan is more than a single malt – it is exceptional in every form, a tribute to Indian artistry and heritage, and a rare spirit crafted with a unique purpose. The festive season is a perfect occasion for Whisky lovers and enthusiasts to spend time and explore the pinnacle of Indian craftsmanship by Diageo. This expansion is bringing a taste of that luxury and artistry to people across the world.”

Godawan is setting the stage for the next leg of luxury – one that is rooted in purpose and backed by authenticity.