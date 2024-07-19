Acumen International Unveils New Brand Identity to Empower Global Business Expansion

London, United Kingdom, July 19, 2024 — Acumen International, a leading provider of global Employer of Record (EOR) services, proudly announces its rebranding to reflect its commitment to empowering businesses with seamless and compliant international expansion solutions based on human-to-human support. The rebranding introduces a modern visual identity, an enhanced range of services, and three new sub-brands: Express Global Employment, Global Payroll Calculator, and Global Compliance Navigator.

New Brand Identity

Acumen International’s new brand identity embodies its evolution and growth, mirroring its position as a trusted partner in the global employment landscape. The updated logo and visual elements symbolise the company’s forward-thinking approach and ability to bridge the gap between businesses and their global workforce needs.

The new logo of Acumen International and colourful visual identity symbolise the forward-thinking approach of the company, extensive global presence, and inclusivity, which are vital for its clients’ success in today’s world.

The vibrant red globe at the centre represents the passion, dedication, and positive impact Acumen International strives to bring to clients globally. Acumen International’s world-class team supports clients comprehensively in any country whether developed, underserved, risky, remote and exotic.

“We envision a future where Acumen International continues to lead the way in human-to-human, personalised global employment solutions, helping businesses overcome challenges and seize opportunities in international markets,” said Nick Ganzha, CEO and founder. “Acumen upholds the core values that have always guided us and define the legacy of the company. Rebranding signifies Acumen International’s ambition for growth, innovation, and excellence.”

Introducing Acumen International Sub-Brands

Combining the Express Global Employment Services, Global Payroll Calculator and Global Compliance Navigator, the unified Global Employment solution helps Acumen International’s clients identify prime markets for growth and execute compliant international hiring seamlessly. Businesses gain comprehensive analysis and operational expertise to scale confidently across borders relying on Acumen International as a trusted Global Employer of Record partner.

As part of the rebranding, Acumen International is proud to introduce three new sub-brands, each designed to address specific needs within the global employment landscape:

Express Global Employment: Streamlining international hiring with a comprehensive, all-inclusive global employment service that eliminates the need for local entities.

Global Payroll Calculator: A one-click tool for global businesses and service providers to calculate and compare full employment costs, including taxes and benefits, across 190 countries.

Global Compliance Navigator: A portal providing distilled expertise and data on compliant employment and payroll, and tax regulations in 190 locations, helping businesses manage their global workforce employed through the Global EOR solution.

Core Values and Vision for the Future

The rebranding aligns with Acumen International’s core values:

Human Touch: Emphasising the importance of personal interactions and genuine human engagement over automated solutions.

Global Expertise: Leveraging deep local market knowledge to provide seamless support and integration in any country.

Excellence: Delivering the highest quality of service and exceeding client expectations.

Innovation: Continuously evolving and adopting cutting-edge solutions to meet the dynamic employment needs of global businesses.

Client-Centric Approach: Prioritising bespoke, hands-on service to ensure tailored solutions for every client.

Integrity: Upholding the highest standards of ethics and transparency in all business dealings across 190 countries.

Scalability and Flexibility: Offering scalable and flexible solutions that can be adjusted based on client needs, catering to companies of all sizes.

Key Highlights

– Global Experience, Local Insight: With 23 years of expertise, Acumen International helps clients navigate new markets confidently, understand complex local regulations and manage cross-border teams.

– Unparalleled Global Network: Acumen International’s reach spans most markets worldwide, including remote and challenging regions, providing a strategic advantage in global expansion.

– Comprehensive Service Offering: From recruitment and immigration support to payroll and compliance, Acumen International covers all aspects of global expansion, allowing clients to focus on their core business activities.

Enhanced Service Portfolio

Acumen International continues offering comprehensive services to facilitate smooth and compliant international operations. These include:

– Employer of Record (EOR) Services: Managing all employment-related responsibilities, ensuring compliance and operational efficiency.

– Global Payroll Services: Providing accurate and timely payroll solutions for international employees.

– Talent Acquisition: Customised recruitment services to find and hire top talent globally.

– Global Mobility: Solutions for employee relocation, including immigration support and relocation management.

– Compliance and Risk Management: Ensuring adherence to local laws and mitigating employment-related risks.

– Consulting and Advisory: Expert guidance on global HR strategy, compliance, and market entry.

– Bespoke Immigration Support: Work permit sponsorship, streamlined visa applications and extensions, minimised rejections, and continuous support.

Looking to the future, Acumen International aims to expand its global footprint further, enhance its service offerings, and remain at the forefront of innovation in the global employment sector. The company is committed to supporting businesses in navigating the complexities of international expansion, ensuring compliance, and achieving operational excellence.