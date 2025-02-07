Adidas Teams Up with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 to Launch Exclusive Collection for Fans and Athletes

New Delhi, 7 February 2025 – Today, Adidas and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team unveil their first collection, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for motorsport. Designed around shared principles of performance and excellence, the debut collections for athletes and fans offer a fresh aesthetic to the paddock, born from sport and built for culture.

The launch sees adidas bring the best of its 75-year obsession of understanding athletes to the lanes of motorsport. Reimagining the design codes of sports and sports lifestyle, the new team wear has been carefully crafted with specific cuts, performance technologies and functionalities to optimally support each member of the team during race weekends, while unifying them – and their fans – with a central design story of black, white and shades of the iconic Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team teal.

Blending lifestyle aesthetics and performance functionality across apparel, footwear, and accessories, the range features a comprehensive line-up for one of the leading teams in motorsport, including: –

Driver wear: Pinnacle to the collection, is the paddock wear created for Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli – which bring sport-first, performance cuts to the paddock. Recoding drivers as the athletes that they are, this product launches in a lightweight fabric made with AEROREADY technology, to support athletes to stay calm and focused in moments of pressure.

Mechanics: Recognizing the physicality of the role, adidas and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team aimed to create products that offer durability when working on machinery, flexibility when maneuvering at pace and the ability to keep the athletes cool under pressure in a range of climates. This is reflected in the details of the mechanics tops, with a cut tailored to provide mobility, a lightweight fabric, and the addition of reflective details to the front and back.

Engineers: For the role which can make or break wins in key moments, the range fuses lifestyle cues and performance technologies with traditional cuts synonymous with these team architects. A hero piece crafted for the engineers is the lightweight, technical polo top, created with breathable materials to replace the classic white shirt.

Fanwear: To unite the motorsport community with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, additional fanwear and driver fanwear collections are unveiled, providing this passionate fanbase with a multitude of ways to style their support for the team. Fusing influences of streetwear with motorsport culture, the collection includes loungewear, hoodies, tops and t-shirts, with additional driver-specific fanwear coming later this year.

The range features a holistic offer of special edition performance and lifestyle trainers to complete the collection. Iconic running silhouettes, Ultraboost 5 and Supernova, provide added comfort and performance in the paddock, whilst iconic adidas sneakers further allow fans to pledge their support from the sidelines and beyond. The collection is completed with a selection of technical and lifestyle caps so fans can identify themselves with their favourite team, bringing them closer together.