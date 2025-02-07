IDFC FIRST Bank Introduces Exclusive package designed for Senior Citizens

7th February 2025, Mumbai – IDFC FIRST Bank has unveiled an exclusive and specialised range of banking products and services specifically curated to address the unique financial requirements of the elderly members of the society.

These offerings, include the Senior Citizen Savings Account and Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to provide superior, secured and customised financial solutions for this important customer segment.

Under this program, the Bank has introduced a dedicated feature on its Mobile Banking App called ‘Senior Citizen Specials’. This feature offers to senior citizens

a. Safe, secure, and customised investment solutions as applicable to senior citizens’ needs based on their life-stage.

b. Additional 0.5% interest rate on fixed deposit

c. No penalty on pre-mature closure of the FDs

d. Cyber Insurance Coverage of ₹2 lakhs to protect our senior citizens from rising cyber threats,

e. Complimentary one-year MediBuddy health membership with unlimited complimentary doctor video consultations for up to 4 family members

f. Up to 15% discount in network pharmacies, a full body health checkup covering 50+ parameters, and a ₹500 wallet balance to avail.

g. The mobile banking app also provides access to a simplified mutual fund investment experience which is backed by innovation and research. The MF offers are conservative, and can be modified by the senior citizen based on their own risk-reward appetite.