Affinity Interactive Announces Revitalized Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, August 20, 2025 — Affinity Interactive, a leading omni-channel media and gaming operator, today announced the latest enhancements to the guest experience at Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino (“Silver Sevens”), reinforcing its reputation as one of Las Vegas’ most accessible destinations for gaming, dining, and entertainment.

“Silver Sevens has long been a destination for both tourists and locals drawn to its outstanding dining, gaming, and entertainment options and its unbeatable value,” said Scott Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Interactive. “Maintaining that value proposition and convenience, while continuing to offer a classic Vegas experience, has been our focus in further enhancing all aspects of the guest experience. With our refreshed rooms and suites and a wide variety of new and updated amenities, including a remodeled lounge and a new location of the Delirious Comedy Club beginning August 22, 2025, visitors will be able to enjoy all the value Silver Sevens offers.”

The updated Silver Sevens will offer guests:

320 Refreshed Rooms & Suites: Modernized accommodation at all-inclusive rates with no hidden fees and free parking.

Remodeled Se7en Sins Lounge: Lounge remains an iconic fixture among Vegas sports fans, now offering weekly entertainment from live music to complimentary pay-per-view events every weekend.

Live Radio Broadcasts: Unnecessary Roughness on Raider Nation Radio airs live every Thursday (2:00 to 5:00 p.m. PT) during the pro football season.

Expanded Gaming & Leisure: The William Hill Race & Sports Book and 6,500-square-foot pool and deck deliver a variety of gaming and recreation options.

Newly Opened Delirious Comedy Club: A new Silver Sevens location of storied comedy club, with live shows from Thursday through Sunday.

5,000-Square-Foot Conference Space: Flexible meeting and event space suited for corporate offsites, galas, and private celebrations.

Classic Vegas Dining: A range of dining options, from City Café’s famous Sunday Only Chicken Sandwich to $3 beers and shots, available all day, every day. Guests can also enjoy the Neighborhood Love program, with exclusive discounts at select local restaurants.

Convenient Access: Minutes from Harry Reid International Airport, with complimentary guest shuttle service and ample on-site parking.

Nevada A-Play Rewards: Members of Affinity Interactive’s loyalty program, A-Play Club, can earn and accelerate tier status across both Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino and Primm Valley Resort.