The St. Regis Mumbai Welcomes An Expat Chinese Culinary Maestro Li Qiang As Masterchef At By The Mekong

The St. Regis Mumbai introduces the latest addition to its culinary team with the appointment of Master Chef Li Qiang as Master Chef – Chinese, who will now helm the By The Mekong at Penthouse Mumbai, one of hotel’s award-winning Asian specialty restaurants.

With an illustrious culinary career spanning over two decades, Chef Li brings with him unparalleled expertise in authentic Chinese cuisine, specializing in Sichuan, Cantonese, Guangdong, Beijing, and Shanghainese styles. A graduate in Chinese Food Technology, his mastery is deeply rooted in tradition while infused with contemporary finesse.

Chef Li has worked across some of the most dynamic culinary landscapes, from Singapore and Dubai to Doha and Qatar. Speaking on his appointment, Chef Li said: “Cooking is my greatest passion, and my joy lies in watching guests taste, pause, and smile. At By The Mekong, I look forward to sharing the true essence of Chinese cuisine with dishes that carry both heart and soul, while guests soak in the stunning Mumbai cityscape.”

Guests at By The Mekong can now look forward to an elevated dining journey, where Chef Li’s culinary artistry promises to blend authenticity, precision, and storytelling, creating an unforgettable gastronomic experience at The Best Address.

The arrival of Chef Li Qiang marks a bold and innovative chapter for The St. Regis Mumbai, promising a refined yet adventurous gastronomic journey for discerning guests.