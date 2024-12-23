vivo Empowering Indian Youth to Solve Societal Challenges through Tech – Announces Third Edition of vivo Ignite: Technology and Innovation Initiative

New Delhi 23 December 2024: vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, has announced the third edition of its flagship CSR program, vivo Ignite: Technology and Innovation Initiative (T&I initiative). With a steadfast commitment to empowering India’s youth and fostering a culture of innovation, the initiative aims to inspire students in grades 8-12 across the country to address pressing societal challenges through technology-driven solutions.

Students will have the opportunity to submit individual or group entries (with a maximum of three members per group) in the Prototype category under diverse themes, including Software-Tech Innovations, Agriculture & Climate Change, Community Development Innovations, with overarching alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The competition will be conducted in three phases, culminating in a Grand Finale on June 8, 2025, where the Top 10 prototypes will be presented and felicitated by the Grand Jury and stand a chance to win educational scholarships and rewards worth up to INR 35 lakhs* in total.

“The T&I Initiative is more than just a competition – it’s a commitment to building a future where innovation and sustainability go hand-in-hand. We are dedicated to empowering young visionaries with the tools, mentorship, and platform they need to transform groundbreaking ideas into tangible solutions. As we launch the third edition of T&I Initiative, we are confident that India’s youth will rise to the challenge of addressing the world’s most pressing issues,” said Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India. He added, “With initiatives like vivo Ignite, we reaffirm our commitment to our larger vision of spreading joy by simplifying technology and enhancing lives. By nurturing young innovators, we aim to bridge the gap between ambition and action, paving the way for transformative solutions that make a meaningful impact on society”.

Journey to the Grand Finale

The third edition of vivo Ignite: Technology and Innovation Initiative will be organized in collaboration with esteemed knowledge partners: Central Institute of Educational Technology – NCERT (CIET-NCERT), IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation – TIH of IIT Madras, and UN Global Compact Network India (UN GCNI).The application process is entirely online, enabling students from across India to register at http://www.vivoignite.com starting December 23, 2024. The Grand Finale will be held as an offline event in New Delhi.

● Stage One: Students submit an image along with a brief description of their unique idea, which must not have been previously recognized.

● Stage Two: Judges will meticulously evaluate entries and shortlist 200 ideas – 50 from each zone (North, South, East and West). These zonal winners will participate in workshops and receive one-to-one mentoring. Shortlisted students must then submit a video explaining their working model/prototype and provide details of the project in a Project Display Board format. The Top 10 ideas will proceed to the next phase.

● Stage Three: Participants of the Top 10 ideas will receive further mentoring and workshop sessions from IITM Pravartak Technologies to refine their skills. They will present their final prototypes at the Grand Finale.

Last Year’s Winning Project

In the second edition of the initiative, the winning project in the Group category, “SMART STREET – Where Innovation Meets Sustainability,” was a groundbreaking initiative aimed at revolutionizing urban streets into sustainable, eco-friendly, and safe spaces. Students Vedanshi Mehta, Arushi Ganguly, and Aarav Mohanraj from Mumbai, Maharashtra, presented their vision to reduce road accidents, pollution, and enhance pedestrian safety through innovative technologies such as piezoelectric tiles, organic light shades, and CO2 recycling systems. Their project, which integrates various environmental technologies, stands as a strong example of how young minds can take on real-world challenges with creativity and sustainability in mind.