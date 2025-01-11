AlphaVector’s Ninety One Hits 3M Sales Enters EVs

Chandigarh, 11 January 2025 – AlphaVector’s (India) Pvt. Ltd. brand Ninety One Cycles, has crossed a milestone of selling 3 million bicycles including selling a record 440,000 units sale in the calendar year 2024. The company witnessed sales growth in excess of 100% in markets like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Orissa and Jharkhand where demand for reliable and aspirational mobility is on the rise. Riding on this growing demand and strong customer base, AlphaVector will also be foraying into the growing Electric Vehicle (EV) segment with low speed electric two Wheelers.

AlphaVector’s Ninety One has rapidly grown into one of India’s leading active lifestyle and mobility brands. Ninety One bicycles are particularly popular in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, where cycling is increasingly embraced for both fitness, and daily commuting. The brand’s diverse product portfolio including mountain bikes, fat tyre bikes, hybrid bikes, and electric bicycles (e-cycles) catering to a broad demographic, ranging from urban youth and fitness enthusiasts to rural commuters and eco-conscious families. The company’s focus on cutting-edge design, superior engineering, and affordability has resonated strongly with consumers, particularly in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities.

Mr. Sachin Chopra, Co-founder & CEO of AlphaVector (India) Pvt. Ltd. stated, “Achieving the milestone of 3 million bicycles sold is a proud and humbling moment for us at AlphaVector. This achievement underscores the trust and confidence our customers place in Ninety One and reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional mobility solutions. With a steadfast focus on superior design, advanced engineering, and affordability, we are excited about augmenting our customer offering with the foray into the low speed two-wheeler segment. As we forge ahead, we are driven by a vision to revolutionize mobility through innovation and lead the charge in the electric mobility space.”

Ninety One’s strategic entry into the low speed electric two-wheeler (e-scooter) market underscores its commitment to addressing the evolving mobility needs of its existing customer base. While AlphaVector has been in the electric cycle segment for the last four years, the foray into e-scooter segment will ensure affordable, innovative, and reliable personalised mobility for its consumers. AlphaVector aims to bridge the gap between conventional and electric mobility particularly in regions where infrastructure development, including electrification and road development, are making EVs a more viable transportation option. Leveraging the comparable customer segment and robust distribution network that propelled its bicycle success, the brand aims to make eco-friendly transportation accessible and aspirational for urban youth, fitness enthusiasts, and rural commuters alike. The expansion into EVs aligns with Ninety One’s mission to empower India’s diverse communities with innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, bridging the gap between conventional and electric transportation options.

The low-speed electric vehicle market in India is gaining traction, driven by growing demand for cost-effective, eco-friendly mobility solutions. With increasing infrastructure development in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, low-speed two-wheelers are becoming a preferred choice for short-distance commuting, combining affordability and reliability. This segment caters to a broad demographic, including urban youth, rural commuters, and eco-conscious families, seeking sustainable and aspirational transportation options.

Ninety One’s success has been fuelled by its D2C (direct to consumer) omnichannel strategy and the customer-centric 91CARES program, which ensures every purchase is seamlessly connected to 91 service through a robust network of 1,000+ retail stores across 500 cities. This unique approach guarantees personalized assembly, servicing, and post-purchase support, enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.