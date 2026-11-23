Laska Fashion Modeling Pvt. Ltd. has officially announced that its flagship international cultural and fashion festival, Laska Fashion Mahotsav, will commence in Mumbai during the last week of February 2027. Envisioned as a monumental international extravaganza that brings together fashion, art, culture, and global human heritage onto a single unified stage, the festival is set to redefine the landscape of cultural and lifestyle exhibitions in India. Driven by an overwhelming response from domestic and overseas delegates, international fashion houses, cultural communities, and emerging talent across the nation, the organizing committee has expanded the scale and scope of the festival to deliver an unforgettable global experience. By uniting historical anthropology with contemporary style and creative entrepreneurship, Laska Fashion Mahotsav aims to establish Mumbai as a premier global crossroads where heritage meets modern innovation.

A cornerstone of this grand celebration is the LASKA National Fashion Show, alongside its International Fashion Show counterpart, which has been conceptualized not merely as a conventional runway spectacle, but as a comprehensive education, training, and career-development platform dedicated to grooming the next generation of Indian models into accomplished industry professionals. Bringing together emerging talent from all 28 Indian states divided systematically across five regional zones, the program identifies promising newcomers and equips them with intensive, structured mentorship led by seasoned industry specialists. Participants undergo rigorous training across vital disciplines including professional ramp walk, personality development, grooming, camera presentation, posing, fashion styling, body language, communication skills, and audition readiness. A defining hallmark of the LASKA National Fashion Show is the direct bridge it builds between aspiring models and the commercial entertainment and fashion ecosystems. Leading representatives from renowned fashion brands, advertising and production houses, casting directors, premier modeling agencies, and prominent figures from the film and television industries will be invited to witness the live showcases and evaluate talent firsthand. Through these direct industry interactions, participants gain immediate access to career-defining opportunities in brand advertisements, commercial photoshoots, promotional campaigns, modeling assignments, television appearances, and cinema, fulfilling LASKA’s core mission of nurturing raw talent and empowering them to leave a distinct mark on both national and international runways.

The World’s First Human Expo: A Living Journey Through Humanity

Standing at the very heart of Laska Fashion Mahotsav as its signature attraction is the World’s First Human Expo, a groundbreaking experiential showcase designed to allow visitors to witness, explore, and experience the story of human civilization firsthand. Conceived as an immersive living exhibition spanning epochs and continents, the Human Expo traces the fascinating stages of human evolution alongside the diverse lifestyles, traditions, and social fabric of indigenous and tribal communities from across the globe. Visitors will be transported through authentic representations of ancestral habitats, indigenous craftsmanship, age-old cultural practices, and centuries-old traditional attire and personal adornment that represent the earliest expressions of human identity and style. With cultural representatives, artisans, and tribal delegations from various corners of the world expected to participate, the exhibition fosters a rare international forum for cross-cultural understanding, heritage preservation, and living anthropology, celebrating the shared roots of humanity alongside contemporary creative expression.

Complementing the cultural grandeur and runway showcases is the International Fashion Expo, a dynamic commercial and networking hub tailored for the global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle sectors. Bringing together leading fashion labels, independent designers, apparel manufacturers, beauty and lifestyle brands, and emerging fashion-technology innovators, the exposition offers a vibrant marketplace for unveiling new trends, launching collections, and engaging directly with consumers and retail buyers. Beyond exhibition and sales, the Fashion Expo is structured to foster high-value B2B collaborations, enabling entrepreneurs, brand founders, and designers to build lasting commercial partnerships and expand their footprint across domestic and international markets.

The shift in dates to the last week of February 2027 has been strategically finalized to entertain maximum participation from celebrities, international delegates, and fashion enthusiasts at the event. Meanwhile, the registration process for both the National and International Fashion Shows is currently underway in full swing, with available slots filling up rapidly due to high nationwide and overseas demand. Aspiring models seeking to secure their place in this landmark edition must complete their registration before the final deadline set for December 15, 2026, via the official portal at www.laskafashions.com.

Media & Event Inquiries:

Laska Fashion Modeling Pvt. Ltd.

Navi Mumbai | Malappuram, Kerala

Phone: +91 83699 12223

Email: contact@laskafashions.com