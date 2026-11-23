New Delhi, Nov 23: India has called for greater cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries to protect and preserve their shared manuscript heritage and traditional knowledge.

The call was made during a session titled “Language, Literature, Script and Manuscript Traditions” at the first SCO Civilization Dialogue Forum, held at Purana Qila, New Delhi, from November 20 to 22, 2026. The session was organised under the Gyan Bharatam Mission of the Ministry of Culture.

Speaking at the session, Inderjeet Singh, CEO of Gyan Bharatam and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, highlighted the importance of documenting, preserving and making ancient manuscripts accessible to future generations.

He explained that the mission focuses on surveying and cataloguing manuscripts, conservation, training, digitisation, translation and research. He also spoke about the use of technology and artificial intelligence to support manuscript preservation.

According to the National Manuscript Survey, more than 1.26 crore manuscripts have been reported so far. The mission is also developing digital tools such as Gyan-MitramAI, Pandulipi Darpana and BharatiyaGPT to support research and access to traditional knowledge.

The session brought together scholars and experts who discussed the importance of protecting ancient languages, scripts and literary traditions. They also shared views on how digital technology can help preserve manuscripts and make them available to researchers and future generations.

Delegates and representatives from Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Cambodia, Uzbekistan, Laos and Nepal took part in the discussions.

Participants highlighted the need for stronger cooperation in manuscript documentation, language and script training, translation, academic exchanges and joint research. They also discussed ways to improve access to digitised manuscripts while ensuring their proper preservation.

The discussions reflected a shared interest among SCO countries in protecting their cultural heritage and passing traditional knowledge on to future generations.

The session was moderated by Professor Anirban Dash.