With more than 50,000 consultations behind him, the Akashic records reader and medium explains how the two practices differ and why he often brings them together.

INDIA, November 2026: More people are turning to spiritual guidance for clarity and healing, and many arrive with a question they can’t quite put into words. Do they need to understand their own soul, or do they need to hear from someone they have lost? For Psychic Medium Daksh, the answer shapes everything about how a session unfolds.

He has built a following in India and overseas for his work in two fields that are often confused with each other: Akashic Records readings and mediumship. Along the way he has conducted more than 50,000 consultations, and his clientele ranges from spiritual seekers to business leaders and well-known public figures.

Akashic Readings: Working With the Soul’s Own Record

The Akashic Records are commonly described as the “Book of Life”, an energetic library said to hold every thought, action and emotion a soul has carried through its past, present and possible future. A reading draws on that record to explain why a person’s life keeps moving in a particular direction.

Daksh works without tarot cards, pendulums or other tools, relying on intuition alone to access this information. People usually come to him when they feel stuck in the same patterns, carry emotional pain they can’t trace to anything in this life, or want a clearer sense of direction.

In a typical reading, he looks at four areas: past-life influences that may be shaping current relationships or career choices, soul contracts that explain recurring bonds or conflicts with certain people, the lessons a person is here to learn in this lifetime, and karmic blocks that may be holding back personal or spiritual growth. The aim is practical clarity that helps a client move forward with purpose.

Mediumship: Communicating With the Spirit World

Where an Akashic reading looks inward at the soul’s long journey, mediumship reaches outward. It is the practice of communicating with those in the spirit world, most often departed family members and friends, and at times spirit guides or angelic presences.

He describes the medium’s role as that of a channel. Rather than sensing a presence, he aims to let the person who has passed communicate directly.

His mediumship sessions focus on healing rather than spectacle. Many say that names, memories and personal details come through with striking precision, the kind of information only the departed would know. For people coping with sudden loss or unresolved grief, this contact can bring a sense of peace and renewed connection.

Bringing Both Practices Into One Session

Many practitioners specialise in one field. Daksh works comfortably in both, which allows him to address a client’s deeper soul history and present emotional needs at the same time.

In one sitting, a client might learn why they keep repeating a painful relationship pattern, receive a message of encouragement from a late parent, and get guidance on next steps from their higher self and spirit team.

Feedback reflects this. Priya M. from Mumbai said a reading helped her understand why she kept choosing the wrong partners, and that a message from her late grandmother moved her to tears and left her feeling lighter. Mark T. from London said he had been sceptical until Daksh connected him with his brother, who had died suddenly, and shared details no one else could have known. He said the experience helped him grieve with love instead of pain.

A Grounded and Ethical Approach

He treats the work as sincere practice rather than entertainment. Every session is confidential and handled with care. Clients receive guidance before they begin, follow a structured but intuitive format, can record the conversation to revisit later, and get honest insights delivered without judgement.

Teaching and Sharing Spiritual Knowledge

Outside private consultations, Daksh shares his knowledge through YouTube, Instagram and live events. His content covers finding one’s purpose, handling karmic relationships, recognising signs from departed loved ones, and developing intuition. He also runs programmes and mentorship for those who want to build their own intuitive abilities.

Booking a Session

All sessions with Psychic Medium Daksh can be held online, so clients can book from anywhere in the world. Service options, client testimonials and scheduling are available at www.psychicmediumdaksh.com .

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as a substitute for professional advice.