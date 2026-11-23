Households are being warned to prepare for a sharp rise in energy bills in January, with forecasts suggesting costs could jump by 26% just as temperatures are at their coldest.

According to Cornwall Insight’s latest forecast, the energy price cap could rise from £1,723 to £2,166 a year for a typical dual-fuel household paying by Direct Debit – an increase of £443 annually, or around £37 a month.

The forecast comes as households face increased pressure to heat their homes through winter, with many likely to rely more heavily on their boilers during the colder months.

Gordon Wallis, boiler expert at Your NRG, is urging homeowners to make sure their heating systems are working efficiently before the price increase arrives, warning that small problems could mean households are paying more than necessary to keep warm.

The boiler mistakes that could be adding to your bills

As temperatures fall, boilers are working harder and running for longer. However, homeowners could be wasting energy without realising it if their heating controls are incorrectly set, radiators aren’t working properly or heat is escaping through draughts.

Gordon says: “When energy prices rise, the last thing households want is to be wasting heat they’ve already paid for.

“Many people simply turn their thermostat up when their home feels cold, but if radiators aren’t working properly, heating is escaping or their boiler isn’t operating as it should, they could be spending more money without actually making their home more comfortable.”

Four checks to make before January

Rather than waiting for their next bill to arrive, Gordon recommends homeowners take a few minutes to check their heating systems now.

Check your boiler pressure – If the pressure is consistently too low, your heating may not work properly. Check your boiler manual for the recommended range and seek advice if the pressure keeps dropping.

Bleed radiators if they have cold spots – If the top of your radiator feels cold while the bottom remains warm, trapped air could be preventing it from heating evenly. Bleeding radiators may help improve circulation.

Stop heat escaping – Draughts around windows, doors and floorboards can make rooms feel colder, causing households to turn the heating up unnecessarily. Draught-proofing and closing curtains at night can help retain warmth.

Check your heating schedule – Make sure your thermostat and timer aren’t heating your home when nobody needs it. Adjusting schedules to suit your routine could help reduce unnecessary energy use.

Gordon explains: “You don’t necessarily need to make huge changes to your home to make a difference. Sometimes it’s about making sure your heating is working properly and that you’re not losing warmth through simple things that can easily be fixed.

“Before the January price rise comes into effect, I’d encourage households to check their radiators, look for draughts and make sure they’re using their heating controls properly.”

Don’t turn your heating off just to save money

With bills expected to rise, some households may be tempted to drastically reduce their heating or leave it switched off for long periods. However, keeping homes excessively cold can increase the risk of damp and mould and may be particularly harmful to older people or those with health conditions.

The Energy Saving Trust’s advice on saving energy at home encourages households to take practical steps to reduce energy use, including making better use of heating controls and preventing heat loss.

Gordon says: “It’s understandable that people will be worried about the January increase, but saving money shouldn’t mean making your home uncomfortably cold.

“Focus on heating the rooms you use, keeping warmth inside and making sure your boiler is running as it should. These small steps can help reduce wasted energy without putting your health or comfort at risk.”

Prepare now before bills rise

Although the forecast increase is still subject to Ofgem’s official announcement, households can use the weeks before January to review their heating habits and identify any issues that could be increasing their energy use.

Gordon concludes: “January is going to be a difficult time for many households if energy bills rise as predicted, and the colder weather means heating is something people simply can’t avoid using.

“Checking your boiler, making sure your radiators are heating properly and addressing draughts now could help you avoid wasting energy at a time when every pound counts.”