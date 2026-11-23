Most people walk into a first meeting with a financial adviser expecting to be sold something. What they are less prepared for is the opposite: a long list of questions, some of them oddly personal, followed by silence while the adviser goes away to think. That quiet gap between the meeting and the recommendation is where most of the real work happens, and it is also where clients most often wonder what they are paying for.

Principle Financial Services, an independent advice firm in Coalville, Leicestershire, sets out its own process in four stages: an initial meeting, research, presenting a solution, and implementation. It is a useful skeleton for understanding any good adviser, so it is worth walking through what should happen at each stage, and what the regulator expects.

A firm that grew out of estate administration

According to his VouchedFor profile, the firm’s founder began in estate administration in 2011 and set up Principle Wills in 2015, after clients kept asking about their wider finances. That background explains why Principle covers wills, trusts, pensions, investments, protection and mortgages as one joined-up service.

Stage one: the first meeting is mostly you talking

A good adviser spends the first meeting listening. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) expects firms to take reasonable steps to find out and record enough information about a client before making a personal recommendation. In practice that means a detailed fact-find covering income, spending, assets, debts, existing pensions and protection, health, family and plans.

In a speech on improving suitability, the FCA stressed that spending enough time on this detail gives advice a secure foundation. If every objective on the form could have been written for anyone, the adviser has not yet understood you.

Useful documents to bring:

Recent pension statements, including any old workplace schemes

Payslips or recent business accounts

Mortgage and loan statements

Existing life, critical illness or income protection policies

Details of savings, ISAs and other investments

Any will or lasting power of attorney already in place

Stage two: the research happens without you in the room

After the meeting, the adviser compares options against what you said you want, how much risk you are comfortable with and how much loss you could afford to absorb. Principle describes its advice as whole of market, meaning it is not tied to a single provider’s products.

This is also the stage where an honest adviser may conclude that the best answer is to change very little, or that something you asked about is not suitable at all. Advice is not obliged to end in a purchase.

Stage three: the recommendation should arrive in writing

When an adviser makes a recommendation, the FCA expects a suitability report that explains what is being recommended and why, as its guidance on pension transfer advice makes clear, and advisers must tell you what they charge. An earlier FCA review of the advice market found that some suitability reports were too long or complex, so you are entitled to ask for plain English. If you cannot explain in one sentence why the recommendation fits you, ask the adviser to talk it through before you sign anything.

Stage four: implementation is where plans quietly fail

A recommendation on paper does nothing until it is put into effect: applications completed, transfers requested, policies started, mortgage paperwork submitted. This is also where ongoing service matters. In the same speech, the FCA described clients who were confused because they received no ongoing service despite paying a fee. Before you agree to anything, ask what happens after the recommendation, how often reviews take place and whether they are included in the cost.

Know which parts of the work are regulated

Principle’s own literature notes that buy-to-let mortgages and commercial lending are not usually regulated by the FCA, and that the firm is an appointed representative of New Leaf Distribution Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the FCA under number 460421. Check any firm and any individual on the FCA Register, and ask which parts of the service are regulated and which are not.

Questions worth asking at the first meeting

How are you paid, and what will the advice cost in total?

What do you need from me, and by when?

When will I receive the recommendation, and in what form?

What ongoing service is included after the advice?

Which parts of this work are regulated?

Financial advice looks like a conversation, but it is really a process. Understand the four stages, and the gap between the first meeting and the recommendation stops feeling like silence and starts feeling like work being done on your behalf.