Excitement is building in Cuttack as the city prepares to welcome Bali Jatra 2026, one of Odisha’s biggest cultural and commercial events. The eight-day festival will begin on November 24 along the banks of the Mahanadi River and continue until December 1. This year, the celebration is expected to be particularly special, with President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to inaugurate the festival.

The annual fair brings together Odisha’s history, culture, business and entertainment in one place. From traditional handicrafts and handloom products to delicious street food, amusement rides and special exhibitions, Bali Jatra offers something for visitors of all ages.

President Murmu is expected to reach the festival grounds by boat from the Silver City Boat Club, adding a memorable touch to the inauguration. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Braj Mohan Ram are also expected to attend the occasion. The President is scheduled to inaugurate the special ‘Cuttack in Cuttack’ pavilion before formally opening the fair.

Titanic-inspired ship replica set to draw visitors

One of the biggest attractions expected this year is a large replica of the famous Titanic ship at the Lower Bali Jatra Ground. The structure is being developed as an experience for visitors and is expected to become a major talking point during the festival.

According to reports, the replica is planned to measure around 180 feet in width, 120 feet in length and 30 feet in height, with the capacity to accommodate more than 1,000 visitors at a time. Its size and design are expected to make it one of the most noticeable attractions at the fair.

A Japan-themed installation called ‘Venicity’ is also expected to add a different experience to the celebrations. Together, these attractions are intended to give visitors more reasons to explore the fair beyond its traditional shopping and food stalls.

Giant swing and amusement activities add excitement

Entertainment will remain an important part of Bali Jatra, particularly for families and younger visitors. The amusement area is expected to feature large rides, including a giant swing, along with other recreational attractions.

The upper ground has also been planned with a dedicated amusement zone to make the festival more engaging. These activities are expected to attract visitors looking for a mix of shopping, cultural experiences and entertainment.

The administration has also placed conditions on amusement rides, including inspections and safety requirements, to improve visitor safety.

Small businesses and MSMEs get a bigger platform

This year’s Bali Jatra is not only about entertainment. It is also an important opportunity for small traders, entrepreneurs, artisans and businesses to reach a large number of customers.

The administration has planned dedicated spaces for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), corporate participants and local vendors. The upper ground plan includes around 10,000 square feet for MSMEs and a separate vending area of approximately 2,700 square feet for small traders.

These spaces are expected to give local businesses an opportunity to display their products, connect with customers and explore new commercial opportunities. For many small entrepreneurs, Bali Jatra provides an important platform to increase visibility and generate sales during the festive season.

The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) is also expected to set up around 500 stalls, showcasing products from local artisans, self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs. Handloom, handicrafts and traditional products will have an important place at the fair.

With more than 1,800 stalls planned across the upper and lower grounds, the event is expected to offer a wide variety of goods and services to visitors.

A celebration of Odisha’s maritime history

The name Bali Jatra means ‘Voyage to Bali’. The festival remembers the ancient maritime traditions of Odisha and the journeys made by Odia traders and sailors, popularly known as Sadhabas.

Centuries ago, these traders sailed to Bali, Java, Sumatra and other parts of Southeast Asia for business and cultural exchange. Their journeys helped establish important trade links and strengthened connections between Odisha and other regions.

The festival is traditionally associated with Kartika Purnima, when people remember these historic voyages by floating small boats, known as Boitas, in rivers and water bodies.

Today, Bali Jatra keeps that history alive through exhibitions, cultural programmes, traditional crafts and business activities. The special ‘Cuttack in Cuttack’ pavilion will further highlight the historical and cultural connections between ancient Kalinga and Bali.

Food, shopping and cultural programmes

For many people, a visit to Bali Jatra is incomplete without enjoying its famous food stalls. Visitors can look forward to popular Odia dishes such as Dahibara Aludum, Thunka Puri, bara-ghuguni and a variety of traditional snacks and sweets.

The fair will also feature handloom products, handicrafts, textiles, jewellery, household items and products from different parts of the country. Cultural performances will take place on two stages, with priority being given to local artists.

The combination of food, shopping and entertainment makes Bali Jatra a popular destination for families, tourists and people travelling from nearby districts.

A greener and better-organised Bali Jatra

The district administration is also focusing on making this year’s festival more organised and environmentally responsible. A ban on plastic and polythene has been announced at the fairground as part of efforts to promote a cleaner celebration.

Arrangements have been made for crowd management, traffic regulation, parking and security. The festival will be spread across both the upper and lower grounds, allowing more space for stalls, exhibitions and visitor activities.

The use of two cultural stages and improved arrangements across the grounds is expected to make it easier for visitors to enjoy different parts of the fair.

A boost for Cuttack’s economy and tourism

Bali Jatra has grown beyond a traditional cultural festival. It has become an important commercial event for Cuttack, creating opportunities for traders, food vendors, transport operators, artisans and small businesses.

The large number of visitors also benefits hotels, restaurants and other local services. For entrepreneurs and artisans, the fair offers a chance to introduce their products to customers from across Odisha and other parts of India.

The participation of businesses and cultural groups also helps promote Odisha’s heritage and products to a wider audience.

A festival that brings tradition and modern attractions together

With President Droupadi Murmu set to inaugurate the event, a giant Titanic-inspired replica, amusement rides, business stalls and cultural programmes, Bali Jatra 2026 is expected to offer visitors a memorable experience.

The festival continues to connect Odisha’s rich maritime past with its present-day business and cultural life. For the people of Cuttack, it is an annual celebration that brings families, communities, traders and visitors together.

As the fair opens on November 24, the Mahanadi riverbank will once again become a meeting place for tradition, trade, food and entertainment, keeping the spirit of Bali Jatra alive for a new generation.