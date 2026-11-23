NEW YORK, Nov 23 — Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP), its private infrastructure investment platform, today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell StraitNZ (the Company), a New Zealand-based integrated transport, logistics and ferry company, to Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients.

StraitNZ manages multiple daily freight and passenger services across the Cook Strait in New Zealand0. StraitNZ is one of only two Cook Strait ferry operators, connecting New Zealand’s national highway system from the North Island to the South Island. Since MSIP’s investment in March 2022, the Company completed a full fleet refresh, introduced three-year CPI-linked take-or-pay freight contracts, rolled out dynamic passenger pricing, secured multi-decade port lease extensions and delivered strong EBITDA growth.

“StraitNZ demonstrates MSIP’s ability to identify high-quality essential infrastructure businesses and create value through active ownership and disciplined execution,” said Mark McLean, Managing Director and Co-Head of Asia-Pacific investing for MSIP. “Over our ownership period, we have worked alongside management to strengthen the Company’s commercial proposition, improve operational performance and position StraitNZ for sustainable long-term growth.”

Through its ferries and nationwide road freight network, StraitNZ provides an essential freight and passenger link, connecting customers, communities and businesses across New Zealand’s supply chain. Services are expected to continue as normal while the transaction is completed.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.