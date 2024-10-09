Amway India Strengthens Efforts to Safeguard Consumer Wellbeing and Support its Distributors

9th October 2024: Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to safeguarding both consumer and distributor interest and wellbeing, Amway India, one of the leading companies supporting health and wellbeing, initiated a robust awareness campaign to educate stakeholders on the unauthorized sale of its products. The comprehensive strategy involves efforts to educate stakeholders against the risks involved, enhance supply chain monitoring, stringent measures against the offenders, and targeted support sessions and resources for authorized distributors. The move reinforces Amway’s dedication to consumer protection by ensuring they get authentic Amway products and associated benefits when purchased through Amway distributors or official Amway website only.

Unauthorized selling is not limited to direct selling only. Many companies are battling with this issue where products are often distributed through unofficial channels such as e-commerce platforms or third-party sellers, undermining product authenticity and consumer safety. Amway India, in its commitment to consumer safety and product integrity, is actively fighting against unauthorized selling to protect its consumers from potentially counterfeit and harmful products. Unauthorized sellers often bypass the stringent quality control measures that Amway India implements to ensure every product reaching the consumer meets the highest standards. It not only puts the consumers at risk but also undermines the trust and hard work of the dedicated Amway distributors. The company follows a Zero Tolerance Policy against unauthorized selling, which includes clear guidelines and actions to the extent of suspending or terminating distributors involved in unauthorized sales and ensures that authentic Amway products are available only through Amway-authorized channels.

Amway India ensures uncompromised quality and authenticity by exclusively distributing its products through authorized channels, which are through Amway Distributors and its official website (www.amway.in). The company strictly prohibits sales through shops, supermarkets, brokers, dealers, or any other third-party e-commerce platforms and does not guarantee the authenticity or quality of products from these sources. All Amway products in India are labelled ‘Sold only through Amway Direct Selling Partners’ to affirm their authenticity and quality. By purchasing from official sources, consumers are assured of world-class product quality backed by a money-back guarantee for any issues, and the benefit of need-based recommendations provided by the authorized distributors. Amway’s commitment to transparency allows customers to trace product journeys from raw material to finished goods, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to safety and overall wellbeing. To support distributors in addressing customer queries, Amway provides comprehensive resources ensuring accurate information sharing. The company educates its distributors and their customers about unauthorized sales risks through social media campaigns, legal notices in newspapers, and warning messages on the website, in addition to exclusive sessions for Amway distributors by the compliance team.

Furthermore, in its continuous efforts to make its products accessible faster, Amway India has strengthened its delivery network. Now spanning 17000+ pin codes, Amway has managed to manage the average delivery time of 1.6 days, with a staggering 87% of orders in metro cities now reaching customers within just 24 hours. This focus on last-mile delivery not only enhances customer satisfaction but also effectively undermines the appeal of unauthorized sales.