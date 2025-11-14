Audiochuck Adds Chameleon to Its Podcast Lineup in Partnership with Campside Media

INDIANAPOLIS, November 14, 2025 — Audiochuck, the award-winning media company founded by Ashley Flowers, announced the addition of the fan-favorite podcast Chameleon to its network, with new episodes released every week.

Developed by Campside Media, this partnership brings the critically acclaimed series, which explores the lives of scammers and masters of disguise operating in plain sight, to Audiochuck’s vast listenership. This move underscores Audiochuck’s expansion of the true crime genre, tapping into the fascinating psychology of deception.

The award-winning series, hosted by investigative journalist Josh Dean – known for the hit true crime podcasts The Clearing, Hooked, and White Devil – has had seven riveting seasons, leaving audiences hungry for more. Now under the Audiochuck banner, Chameleon’s new weekly format will meet the incredible demand from fans for a deeper look into the worlds of scammers, con artists, and frauds. Two new episodes will debut November 13, 2025, with new episodes every Thursday.

“We are relentlessly focused on creating and finding shows that feature deeply engaging hosts, an edge-of-your-seat format, and the highest quality production values,” said Matt Starker, Chief Executive Officer of Audiochuck. “Josh Dean, Chameleon, and Campside Media are a trifecta, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Audiochuck Network. This partnership allows us to significantly broaden our commitment to true crime conversation, exploring the new depths of scammers’ motivations that we know will captivate our audience.”

“Chameleon is one of our most well-known franchises and a perfect example of the elevated, propulsive storytelling that differentiates our shows,” said Geoff Isenman, Chief Executive Officer of Campside Media. “When we reimagined the series as a weekly, we sought out Audiochuck, the top brand in true crime, to forge a partnership that will thrill Chameleon’s existing audience and Audiochuck’s huge fanbase alike.”

This partnership comes on the heels of Audiochuck’s recent announcement of a multi-year deal with Tubi Media Group, signaling an exciting moment for platform and format expansion across the entire podcast industry, and further cementing the company as a dominant force in the broader media landscape.