Knightscope Unveils the All-New K7 Autonomous Security Robot

SUNNYVALE, Calif., November 14, 2025 — Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP), a leading developer of advanced physical security technologies, today unveiled the K7 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) – the Company’s next generation of perimeter protection built for large outdoor environments.

The all-new K7 redefines the boundaries of autonomous security. Engineered to patrol vast outdoor areas 24/7, the K7 combines light-duty, off-road performance with Knightscope’s proven suite of AI-powered detection, deterrence, and reporting technologies – extending protection far beyond the reach of traditional cameras or human guards.

“The K7 represents the next frontier in autonomous physical security,” said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc. “We designed it to secure environments previously considered too large, too remote, or too dangerous for conventional solutions – and to do so reliably, affordably, and without compromise – designed and built in America to protect Americans.”

The K7 is designed to autonomously patrol miles of fence lines, warehouses, open terrain – safeguarding thousands of yards of physical assets that traditional systems struggle to reach effectively. Ideal for critical infrastructure, transportation hubs, logistics yards, industrial complexes, and defense installations, its advanced sensor array enables it to watch, listen, and patrol autonomously while relaying real-time intelligence and situational awareness.

Early Access Program and Waitlist Now Open

Knightscope is now accepting waitlist registrations for the K7 here: www.knightscope.com/K7. Early participants will gain priority access to limited series production expected to begin deployment in the second half of 2026.

“We’re taking a disciplined approach to market introduction,” added Li. “Our focus is on client success and demonstrating how autonomous security can solve challenges in real world operations.”

The K7 marks the company’s boldest step forward since its founding in 2013, reinforcing Knightscope’s mission to make the United States the safest country in the world – and a key pillar to the Company’s long-term strategy to build the Nation’s first Autonomous Security Force – a unique combination of Software + Hardware + Humans.