VST Tillers Tractors Unveils New-Generation EV Power Tillers and Power Weeders at EIMA AGRIMACH 2025

New Delhi, Nov 27: VST Tillers Tractors Ltd., India’s pioneer in compact farming solutions, unveiled its first-ever EV Power Tiller and EV Power Weeder at the 9th EIMA Agrimach, at PUSA, New Delhi. The products were formally unveiled by Smt. S. Rukmani, Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare(M&T), Government of India. This launch marks VST’s entry into the fully electric farm machinery space and reinforces its commitment to future-ready, sustainable agricultural solutions.

Designed to support the evolving needs of Indian farmers, the new electric range offers eco-friendly performance, reduced operating costs, and ease of use, ushering in a new era of green farming solutions.

Speaking about the milestone, Mr Antony Cherukara, CEO, VST Tillers Tractors, shared that the new electric models are fully engineered and manufactured in-house at VST’s advanced facilities. “The introduction of our Electric Tiller and Electric Weeder underscores VST’s ongoing mission to empower farmers with advanced, efficient, and sustainable technologies. Our EV solutions are designed to deliver high performance with minimal environmental impact, aligning with India’s clean energy goals”.

VST’s EV journey builds on, years of collaboration with USA based Tractor giants, where VST supplied drivetrain components for autonomous electric tractors. With this expertise and moving towards its vision, the company is now poised to bring global EV learnings into India’s small-farm mechanization segment.

Comprehensive Product Showcase at EIMA AGRIMACH 2025

In addition to the EV tiller and weeder range, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd displayed an extensive lineup of its advanced products, demonstrating the company’s strong portfolio across power tillers, tractors, and attachments:

· 16 HP ES (Electric Start) Power Tiller

· 13 HP ES (Electric Start) Power Tiller

· Ranger 50 (Made in India)

· Ranger 80 R (Made in India)

· Ranger 80 RR (Made in India)

· Reaper

· Maize Reaper

· Weeder Attachments

· Engine for Portable Power Solutions

· VST Zetor – 50 HP Tractor Model

Expanding Global Footprint

To strengthen its global growth strategy, VST is aiming to introduce its electric range in European and other international markets.

Strong Market Momentum

VST continues to lead the Indian tiller segment, with strong performance in FY25:

Power Tillers: 37,297 units (vs. 36,480 in FY24)

The introduction of electric power tillers and weeders is expected to further accelerate VST’s momentum and support India’s transition toward sustainable and efficient farming.