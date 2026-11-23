Ras Al Khaimah, Nov 23: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in Big 5 Global 2026, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, showcasing its expanding industrial ecosystem and the opportunities it offers to manufacturers, contractors, suppliers and service providers across the construction sector.

With major construction, real estate and infrastructure developments progressing across Ras Al Khaimah and the wider UAE, demand for building materials, engineered components, specialised manufacturing and related services continues to create opportunities for businesses across the construction value chain. Through its participation, RAKEZ is highlighting its strategic location, industrial infrastructure and comprehensive business support services that enable companies to establish, expand and serve regional and international markets.

RAKEZ is home to a diverse range of construction-related businesses operating across metal fabrication, modular construction, HVAC systems, insulation, building materials, engineered products, coatings, adhesives, glass, and other specialised industries. Leading companies such as Sobha Modular Industries, Peikko Gulf, H.B. Fuller, Hira Industries, Fala Group, Guardian Glass, and RR Extrusions are part of this growing ecosystem, contributing to the region’s construction supply chain through manufacturing, innovation and specialised industrial capabilities.

The continuous facility expansion and market reach of these companies over the years reflect Ras Al Khaimah’s growing role as a manufacturing and supply base for the construction industry. RAKEZ’s specialised industrial zones offer customisable industrial land, production facilities, warehouses, and on-site staff and labour accommodations supported by access to major road networks and regional ports. These advantages help businesses strengthen supply chains, move materials and finished products efficiently, and respond to market demand across the UAE and beyond.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Big 5 Global is an important platform to showcase the opportunities emerging from Ras Al Khaimah’s growing construction and industrial sectors. Major projects such as RAK Central and Wynn Al Marjan Island, among many others, are encouraging further development around them, creating wider demand for building materials, specialised manufacturing and related services. At RAKEZ, we are strengthening an ecosystem that enables manufacturers, suppliers and service providers to capitalise on these opportunities, build industry connections and contribute to the region’s construction supply chains.”

In addition to its established industrial infrastructure, RAKEZ continues to develop its business and commercial offering through projects such as RAK Central and its Tech Flex cluster, supporting a wider range of enterprises and business activities. Its integrated services, covering business licensing, facility selection, visas, regulatory assistance and value-added support, help companies navigate their establishment and operational requirements.

The economic zone’s participation reinforces its commitment to supporting the growth of construction-related industries and strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a competitive hub for manufacturing, trade and investment.