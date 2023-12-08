Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Prolist, Inc. and JAL Equity

Frederick, MD, December 08, 2023 — Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Frederick, Maryland-based ProList, Inc. and Sarasota, Florida-based JAL Equity.

ProList provides direct marketing services, which include direct mail, database management, digital print communications fulfillment, and related services (print on demand (POD), branded promotional items, and specialty packaging). The company was founded in 1989 to meet the needs for an automated mail processing service, and it has grown into a fully integrated direct marketing company that provides direct mail, database management, and digital print solutions.

JAL Equity is an acquirer and operator of businesses in marketing services, printing and direct mail, e-commerce/ fulfillment, data services, and other related industries. With the ProList acquisition, JAL expands holdings anchored by its Money Mail and Marketing.com properties.

“ProList Founder Dave Lokos is an industry veteran who built a cutting-edge firm in the 1980s and stayed on the cutting edge as the industry evolved. Dave was looking for a partner who really understands the industry and who possessed the capital and scale to usher the ProList team through their next phase of growth. We believe strongly that JAL Equity provides that ideal partnership.” – Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan, Benchmark International