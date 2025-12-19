Bengaluru to host the Grand Opening of Young Chef Olympiad 2026 50 Nations Meet Together in a Global Culinary Celebration

Bengaluru, Dec 19: On February 1, 2026, the grand opening of the 12th Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2026 with over 50 nations sharing a culinary and creative culinary moment, Bengaluru will welcome the world’s foodie and culinary industry professionals. This is a grand celebration of food excellence, culture, technology, and global unity. Bengaluru was chosen to host India’s best-loved event based on the city’s prestige from an international standpoint and high respect for modern techniques with tomorrow’s problems-ready prospects. The venue represents a step forward for the United Nations’ Vision 2030 and for global trends in technology that include the 21st century. The ceremony is the official opening of YCO 2026 with all the participating countries at the same time in Bengaluru for the competition that now takes place in several cities in the first round.

Country Draw — First Round Host Cities

The official YCO 2026 Country Draw took place in a hybrid mode from the IIHM Global Campus in Kolkata, marking the commencement of YCO 2026 globally and deciding the allocation of participating nations across five Indian host cities for the first round of the competition: Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Goa. After the Opening Ceremony concludes in Bengaluru, teams head out to their host city for the very first competitive leg of the Olympiad.

Bengaluru as host for first round competitions

Along with the Opening Ceremony being held, Bengaluru is one of five cities to be hosting the first round of YCO 2026. The ten countries who will remain in Bengaluru for the first round of competition are:

Hong Kong, Thailand, Seychelles, Mauritius, Australia, Colombia, Tunisia, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam

These teams will compete in Bengaluru and present both food and cuisine from their own countries while staying as closely connected as possible with the city’s lively hospitality and culinary community.

AI at the Core of YCO 2026

Central to YCO 2026 is the launch of NamAIste Hospitality GPT, IIHM’s exclusive, niche Large Language Model for the hospitality industry, developed in-house. Built in India and custom-built for the international YCO ecosystem, the IIHM YCO GPT, within the scope of NamAIste GPT, will also make YCO 2026 a living digital platform, rather than simply a competitive event.

Through IIHM YCO GPT artificial intelligence is going to provide contestants with AI support through virtual coaching, helping them to build sustainable recipes, providing a real-time framework of their cooking sessions, and AI-powered mentoring modules. These new AI-generated videos and immersive simulations will be able to further the storytelling experience and enable sponsors and partners to co-create branded experiences that help foster AI. Participants will also be able to design carbon-minimal itineraries and zero-waste menus, leveraging tools like the NamAIste SDG Sustainability GPT Builder, supporting YCO’s commitment to sustainability.

Leadership Speak

When the country draw was held, Dr. Suborno Bose, IIHM Young Chef Olympiad’s chairman, IIHM Worldwide’s chairman, and IHC’s chairman in the UK said: “The Young Chef Olympiad is not just a competition. It is a global stage for talent, diplomacy, and learning. Today’s Country Draw officially kickstarts the YCO journey — where preparation turns into participation, and young chefs begin their role as global ambassadors for cuisine, culture, and collaboration. Each participant here is a proud ambassador of unity and friendship — a Young Chef Olympian — bonded for life. The timing could not be better. The theme of YCO is AI, and today’s Country Draw opens a new chapter where technology meets leadership, ethics, and global unity.”

Attracting international attention to the Olympiad, Dr. David Foskett, OBE, Chairman, International Hospitality Council (IHC), London, Chairman of the Grand Jury, IIHM Young Chef Olympiad, stated:

“The Young Chef Olympiad is a matter of immense pride for the Indian hospitality fraternity. This is often referred to as a melting pot of culinary diplomacy; the culinary tongue becomes the language of friendship, competition, and innovation.”

Journey Continues to Kolkata

Following the first round of YCO 2026, each participating team, jury member, and other officials from all five hosting cities will head to Kolkata, where its final rounds will conclude in a grand finale where the Young Chef Olympian 2026 shall be crowned.

Bengaluru as the Centre of a Global Culinary Movement

More than a competition, the Young Chef Olympiad, spanning every edition, has assembled young culinary talent from almost 90 countries to nurture dialogue, friendship, and leadership through food. In serving as venue for the Grand Opening Ceremony and first-round competitions, Bengaluru is a gateway to welcome the world to YCO 2026 and help establish the world’s first Olympiad-at-a-distance with an inclusive spirit of technology, sustainability, culture, and human connectivity that will take off at the global culinary hub of excellence.