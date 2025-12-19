Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Sun-soaked 2027/28 Deployment Including Island-hopping Caribbean And Mexican Escapes

Mumbai, Dec 19: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 59-year history of breaking boundaries, has announced its highly anticipated 2027/28 northern hemisphere winter deployment, promising sun-soaked escapes, culturally enriching adventures, and the ultimate freedom and flexibility to design a personalised holiday experience – onboard and ashore.

Following last month’s announcement of 50 sailings during Norwegian Spirit’s® 2027/28 return to Australia and New Zealand, as well as an immersive Asia season for Norwegian Jade® and an extended Hawai’i season for Pride of America®, NCL has launched an additional 320 voyages focused on the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Mexican Riviera. Together, these announcements bring the total number of newly released sailings to more than 370 voyages across 50 countries, offering guests an unparalleled choice whether exploring near, or far.

San Juan, Puerto Rico to Welcome Two Award-Winning Prima Class Ships

For the first time in the cruise line’s history, two of NCL’s newest ships will homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico offering week-long voyages to the Southern Caribbean with each ship offering a distinct itinerary. From 13 Nov. 2027 through 22 April, 2028, Norwegian Prima® will feature Saturday turnarounds and seven-day itineraries calling to Road Town (Tortola), British Virgin Islands; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Complementing her sister ship’s itineraries, Norwegian Viva will operate Sunday turnarounds from 14 Nov. 2027 through 23 Jan. 2028, with more south-bound seven-day voyages, including calls in Aruba and Curaçao, delivering vibrant cultural encounters and sun-soaked escapes.

Florida Homeports Set the Stage for Diverse Bahamas, Caribbean and Panama Canal Voyages

With seven ships departing from homeports across Florida, guests can choose from a variety of itineraries sailing to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and the Panama Canal. Many of these itineraries include a stop at NCL’s signature private destination in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. The island will boast exciting upgrades and enhancements such as a new pier, an oversized heated swimming pool and Great Tides Waterpark, creating an elevated island experience that blends relaxation with adventure.

From Miami, the “Cruise Capital of the World”, Norwegian Joy®, Norwegian Jewel® and Norwegian Luna™ offer everything from short Bahamas getaways to extended Caribbean and Panama Canal voyages. Norwegian Joy will feature three- and four-day Bahamas escapes between November 2027 and April 2028, while Norwegian Jewel presents a mix of 10- and 11-day voyages to the Southern Caribbean and Panama Canal from November 2027 through January 2028. Norwegian Luna delivers seven-day Eastern Caribbean sailings from October 2027 through April 2028 with Great Stirrup Cay included on every itinerary.

Departing from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Fla., Norwegian Aqua®, Norwegian Breakaway® and Norwegian Epic® provide even more options. Norwegian Aqua, one of NCL’s newest ships, will operate seven-day Western Caribbean cruises departing every Sunday starting October 2027 until April 2028, visiting the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Mexico, and Great Stirrup Cay. Beginning November 2027 through March 2028, Norwegian Breakaway offers a mix of shorter four- and five-day Bahamas and Caribbean voyages, and Norwegian Epic sails seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries departing on Fridays.

On 19 November , 2027, Norwegian Dawn® will return to Jacksonville, Fla., and kick off her second season from JAXPORT. Through April 2028, the ship will sail four- and five-day Bahamas itineraries calling to Freeport, Nassau as well as Great Stirrup Cay.

NCL Continues Year-Round Deployment from Philadelphia

After restarting cruise operations from the Port of Philadelphia in April 2026, NCL remains committed to the homeport with Norwegian Pearl® sailing an exceptional selection of five- to 12-day itineraries to Bermuda, the Bahamas, and the Eastern and Southern Caribbean from the SouthPort Marine Terminal Complex between October 2027 and April 2028. The ship’s Bermuda voyages include overnight stays at the Royal Naval Dockyard, while its Bahamas sailings feature calls at Jacksonville and Port Canaveral (Orlando), Fla.; Grand Bahama Island, Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. Eastern Caribbean itineraries include visits to Road Town (Tortola), British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Longer, 11- and 12-day Southern Caribbean journeys will transport guests to stunning destinations such as Philipsburg, St. Maarteen; Bridgetown, Barbados; and St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

Norwegian Escape® and Norwegian Getaway® to Sail Western Caribbean Itineraries from Two Iconic Gulf Coast Cities

Between November 2027 and April 2028, two NCL ships will sail Western Caribbean voyages throughout the season, offering guests convenient departures from two iconic Gulf Coast cities. Norwegian Escape will homeport in Galveston, Texas, operating a full first season of seven-day itineraries departing every Saturday. Meanwhile, Norwegian Getaway will sail from New Orleans on Sundays, providing another flexible option for travellers. Both ships will visit some of the region’s most sought-after destinations, including Cozumel, Mexico; Roatán (Islas de la Bahía), Honduras; and Harvest Caye, NCL’s resort-style private destination off the Belizean coast, delivering a perfect blend of culture, adventure and relaxation.

Mexican Riviera Adventures from Los Angeles

Throughout the season, Norwegian Encore® will sail seven-day roundtrip Mexican Riviera voyages, visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta. From October 2027 through April 2028, Norwegian Encore departs every Sunday from Los Angeles and will offer a plethora of activities catering to families, including a multi-level racetrack, Spice H2O adults-only lounge, and award-winning entertainment featuring live music and world-class shows.

This expanded deployment builds on last month’s announcement of a range of itineraries aboard Norwegian Spirit® and Norwegian Jade® for the October 2027 through April 2028 season. These sailings range from week-long escapes to immersive 21-day journeys, visiting nearly 70 unique ports of call. Highlights include 22 ports across Japan, 54 overnight stays, and NCL’s first-ever visit to Esperance plus an overnight in Fremantle, Western Australia – reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering culturally rich experiences and deeper destination immersion worldwide.