Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj extends his best wishes on the formation of the party, says eliminating drug trafficking from Punjab and Haryana is one of the most urgent needs of the hour

New Delhi, November 26: With a commitment to strengthening the voice of the common people and launching a decisive fight against drug trafficking, the Bharatiya Avijit Awaaz Party formally announced its formation on Tuesday. At a press conference held at the Press Club of India, Raisina Road, New Delhi, the party presented its political vision, key agenda and strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Mahant Shri Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj, a renowned spiritual leader, was present on the occasion and extended his best wishes to the young office-bearers and party workers on the formation of the organisation. Expressing concern over the growing drug trade in Punjab and Haryana, he said that eliminating this menace was one of the most pressing needs of the hour.

He questioned why governments had failed to effectively curb drug trafficking despite having the necessary authority and resources. He emphasised that if young people were given opportunities and responsibilities, they could lead a decisive public movement against those involved in the drug trade.

Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj further said that the younger generation must come forward to work for the welfare of society and the nation. Politics should not merely be about acquiring power but should serve as a platform for public service and meaningful social transformation. He also expressed his full support for the party.

Addressing the media, party General Secretary Ms. Khushi said that the organisation’s greatest strength lies in the younger generation and women. She explained that thousands of young people and women associated with Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj’s camps for nearly a decade have taken a pledge to work towards building a drug-free society. The formation of the party is an effort to provide a political platform to this collective vision.

She further stated that teams of young volunteers and women have been studying the drug-related challenges in various Assembly constituencies of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh for several years through surveys, research and ground-level assessments.

The party is preparing to play an active role in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, with an agenda comprising 18 key priorities. As part of its initial electoral strategy, the party will particularly focus on approximately 60–70 Assembly constituencies in Punjab and 40–50 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Party volunteers are already engaged in social initiatives and ground-level activities in these regions.

Responding to questions about the party’s electoral prospects and future expansion, Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj said that the organisation should expand its presence across the country and that possibilities for taking its initiatives to the international level could also be explored in the future.

The press conference was attended by party Vice President Mrs. Surinder Kaur, General Secretary Ms. Khushi, Treasurer Mrs. Namrata Suri, along with other office-bearers and members. All those present reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the organisation and working towards a drug-free society, women’s dignity, youth empowerment and issues of public welfare.