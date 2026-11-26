The platform lets tenants search verified residential and PG properties and contact owners directly, with no brokerage and no hidden charges.

India: ZeroBriks, a zero-brokerage real estate platform, is helping tenants and relocating professionals find homes without paying brokerage. The platform connects renters directly with verified owners of residential and PG properties in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad, and states that it has no hidden charges.

Every year, people move to metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad for jobs, courses and new opportunities. Finding a place to live is often the first and most stressful task. Brokerage fees, listings that are hard to trust and unclear costs add pressure at the moment when people know the least about the city.

ZeroBriks is built to ease that pressure by connecting tenants directly with verified owners and taking brokerage out of the introduction.

What Tenants Can Do on ZeroBriks

The platform gives renters the following:

Zero Brokerage: Tenants deal directly with owners, so no brokerage is paid to rent a property.

Verified Owners and Listings: Properties are listed by verified owners and presented as 100% verified.

No Hidden Charges: Costs are stated upfront rather than added later in the process.

Options for Different Needs: Residential and PG properties are available for rent, from a place of your own to shared accommodation.

Direct Contact: Tenants speak with the owner to ask questions, confirm availability and agree terms.

Together, these features let a tenant move from searching to speaking with a verified owner within one platform.

A Search Designed for People New to a City

Relocating is hard enough without also learning how a local property market works. ZeroBriks gives newcomers a simple starting point. They can browse listings in their chosen city, shortlist properties that match their budget and property type, and contact owners directly before they arrive or soon after.

Because the conversation is with the owner, a tenant can ask practical questions straight away, such as when the home is available, what the deposit is and what recurring charges apply. There is no intermediary to relay the answers, which saves time during a period when time is short.

Reducing the Cost of Moving

Moving into a new home involves several costs at once, including the deposit, advance rent, transport and setting up the home. Brokerage is often one more item on that list, and it can be one of the largest at the start of a rental.

With ZeroBriks, tenants do not pay brokerage to the platform or to a broker for the introduction. The rent, deposit and other terms are still agreed with the owner, but one common cost is removed and the rest are easier to plan for.

Trust Matters More When You Are New

Tenants who are unfamiliar with a city often have no local contacts to confirm whether a listing is genuine. Verification helps fill that gap. When a property is listed by a verified owner and charges are stated upfront, tenants spend less time questioning the listing and more time deciding whether the home suits them.

Tenants are still encouraged to visit a property, read the rental agreement carefully and avoid making payments before they have seen the home. Verification is a helpful starting point, and it works best alongside those basic checks.

Why It Matters

Brokerage savings: Renting directly from owners removes brokerage from the cost of moving.

Trust in listings: Verified owners and listings give tenants more confidence in what they see.

Transparent costs: No hidden charges means tenants know what they will pay.

Choice in one place: Residential and PG rentals can be searched together.

ZeroBriks brings these elements together so that finding a rental feels simpler and more direct.

Built for the Next Phase of Renting

As more people relocate to metro cities for work and study, the need for direct, verified and brokerage-free renting continues to grow. ZeroBriks aims to make that approach the default. It is working across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad to give tenants a more transparent way to find a home.

About ZeroBriks

ZeroBriks is a zero-brokerage real estate platform that connects verified owners, buyers, tenants and builders directly. It helps people find verified residential, commercial, PG, plot and land properties for sale and rent in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad with no hidden charges.

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