BODINAYAKANUR, TAMIL NADU

Kurumban Imports and Exports, an emerging Indian spices processing, domestic trading and export company, is focused on bringing premium-quality Indian spices to domestic and international markets. With a specialisation in green cardamom sourcing, processing, grading, sorting and packing, the company aims to strengthen India’s presence in the global spice trade through quality-driven operations and reliable supply networks.

Delivering Quality Indian Spices to Domestic and International Markets

Based in Bodinayakanur, Tamil Nadu, Kurumban Imports and Exports has established its business around quality, reliability and customer satisfaction. The company works closely with cardamom estate owners and established procurement networks to source premium-quality green cardamom and maintain consistent product standards and supply.

The company’s key business activities include green cardamom sourcing and procurement, cleaning, processing, grading, sorting and packing. It also undertakes domestic wholesale trading and the export of premium-quality Indian spices, offering customised packaging and bulk supply solutions to meet different customer requirements.

In addition to its cardamom business, Kurumban Imports and Exports is involved in cashew processing and trading, further expanding its presence in the agricultural commodities sector.

Spice Board Authorisation Supports Its Business Operations

A key strength of Kurumban Imports and Exports is its recognition as a Spice Board-authorised cardamom dealer and exporter. This authorisation supports the company’s business activities in the cardamom trade and reflects its focus on operating within the established framework of India’s spice industry.

Through its direct sourcing relationships, quality-focused selection and systematic processing practices, the company aims to deliver products that meet the expectations of domestic wholesalers, international buyers and business partners.

Building a Strong Presence in the Global Spice Market

Kurumban Imports and Exports envisions becoming a trusted Indian spices brand in international markets. Its mission is to connect India’s agricultural excellence with global opportunities through quality processing, transparent business practices, dependable supply chains and customer-focused services.

The company places particular importance on building long-term relationships with buyers and suppliers. Its competitive strengths include direct sourcing connections with cardamom estate owners, reliable procurement networks, quality-oriented grading and packing, and a commitment to consistent supply.

Expanding Capabilities and International Opportunities

Looking ahead, Kurumban Imports and Exports aims to expand its international business presence, strengthen its processing capabilities and develop new relationships with customers across global markets. The company also plans to establish its identity as a recognised name in the Indian spices and agricultural commodities industry.

Under the leadership of Shankar Ananth SS, Company Representative, Kurumban Imports and Exports is working towards building a sustainable, customer-focused and growth-oriented business. With an emphasis on product quality, dependable sourcing and professional business practices, the company aims to create lasting value for its domestic and international customers.

With its commitment to quality and global business opportunities, Kurumban Imports and Exports continues to work towards its vision of connecting India’s finest agricultural products with the world.

“Bringing the Finest of Indian Spices to the World.”

About Kurumban Imports and Exports

Kurumban Imports and Exports is an India-based spices processing, domestic trading and export company headquartered in Bodinayakanur, Tamil Nadu. The company specialises in green cardamom sourcing, processing, grading, sorting and packing, along with domestic wholesale trading, spice exports and cashew processing and trading.

Media and Business Enquiries

Company: Kurumban Imports and Exports

Representative: Shankar Ananth SS

Location: Bodinayakanur, Tamil Nadu, India

Email: info@kurumbangroup.com

Phone: +91 73977 07075

Website: www.kurumbangroup.com