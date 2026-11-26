An Emerging Brand Offering Electronics, Home Appliances and Electric Mobility Solutions Since 2020

Introduction

Established in 2020, EESHI is a consumer electronics and home appliances brand focused on offering a diverse range of products designed to meet everyday household and lifestyle needs. With a product portfolio spanning home entertainment, kitchen appliances, cooling solutions, refrigeration and electric mobility, the company aims to serve the evolving requirements of modern consumers.

Since its inception, EESHI has focused on building a presence in the consumer appliance segment by bringing multiple product categories under one brand name.

A Diverse Range of Products for Everyday Needs

EESHI offers a growing selection of electronic products and home appliances designed for convenience and everyday use. Its product portfolio includes televisions (TVs) for home entertainment, mixer grinders (mixies) and tabletop grinders for kitchen requirements, and a variety of fans to support household cooling needs.

The brand’s fan category includes pedestal fans, Faratta fans and table fans, offering consumers different options for their ventilation requirements.

EESHI also extends its product range into major home appliances, including refrigerators and air conditioners, catering to essential household needs. In addition, the brand offers electric scooters (EV scooters), reflecting its presence in the electric mobility segment.

Expanding Product Portfolio

With a focus on expanding its range, EESHI is preparing to introduce ceiling fans to its product portfolio. This upcoming addition will further strengthen the brand’s presence in the home appliance and cooling solutions category.

The planned expansion reflects EESHI’s intention to cover more everyday consumer requirements through a wider selection of products.

Looking Ahead

Since starting its journey in 2020, EESHI has continued to develop its identity across multiple consumer product categories. By bringing together electronics, kitchen appliances, cooling products, major home appliances and electric mobility solutions, the brand aims to offer consumers a broader range of choices.

As EESHI looks towards future growth, its focus remains on expanding its product portfolio and reaching more customers through its range of everyday products.

Contact Information

Brand Name: EESHI

Established: 2020

Contact Number: 9360316960

Customer Care Number: 63859 37124