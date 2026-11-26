An Indian Hospitality Brand with Over Three Decades of Heritage

The journey of the PEACOCK brand began in 1992 with the establishment of Peacock Restaurant, marking the beginning of the family’s journey in the hospitality and restaurant industry. Over the past three decades, the PEACOCK name has developed into an established identity in the hospitality sector through customer trust, consistent service, quality food and a commitment to excellence.

A Journey of Growth and Expansion

1992 – Peacock Restaurant

The foundation of the hospitality journey was laid with the establishment of Peacock Restaurant in 1992. This marked the beginning of the family’s association with the PEACOCK name and its introduction to customers.

2006 – New Peacock Restaurant

Continuing the legacy established in 1992, New Peacock Restaurant was established in 2006, further strengthening the presence and recognition of the PEACOCK brand.

2022 – Peacock Pride Restaurant

Taking the legacy forward, Peacock Pride Restaurant was established in 2022, expanding the hospitality operations and strengthening the brand identity.

2024 – Peacock Prime Restaurant, Hyderabad

In 2024, the brand expanded its presence to Hyderabad with the establishment of Peacock Prime Restaurant, marking another milestone in the continued growth of the PEACOCK brand.

Documentary Evidence and Historical Records

The association with and use of the PEACOCK brand name is not a recent development. It is supported by historical records and documentary evidence dating back to the establishment of the original restaurant in 1992.

The company states that it possesses supporting documentation, including Aadhaar records, business establishment-related documents, historical business records, financial and commercial documents, and other relevant records demonstrating its longstanding association with the PEACOCK name and the evolution of its hospitality establishments over the years.

These records are intended to substantiate the historical timeline of the business operations and the continued use of the PEACOCK identity.

Our Brand, Our Legacy

For the family behind the business, PEACOCK is more than a business name. It represents over three decades of entrepreneurship, dedication, customer relationships and contribution to the hospitality industry.

From the first establishment in 1992 to the expansion into Hyderabad in 2024, the PEACOCK name has remained an integral part of the business identity.

Through this public statement, Turaco Hospitality Private Limited wishes to place its historical association, longstanding use and documentary evidence concerning the PEACOCK brand on public record.

PEACOCK – Established in 1992. A Legacy Built Over Generations.

Issued By

Turaco Hospitality Private Limited

Representing the PEACOCK hospitality establishments.